She’s Mercedes – Celebrating and Inspiring Women

by newsvoir.com

She’s Mercedes, an initiative by Mercedes-Benz celebrated by Silver Arrows, intended to recognize successful women, share their journey and inspire others. A launch of the initiative took place in the Capital recently at the luxury auto retailer’s state-of-the-art showroom at the Ashok Hotel, Chankyapuri.





L to R: Moderator Ruchira Sharma, Tahira Kochhar, Payal Jain, Dr. Shayama Chona, Lalitha Kumarmangalam, Tisca Chopra, Lipika Sud, Arunima Kumar



“She’s Mercedes is an initiative that celebrates the accomplishments of leading women across all fields for setting the bar high with passion and creativity,” said Tushar Kumar, MD & CEO Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrows.



“She’s Mercedes is a community of powerful, successful women who create change, inspire powerful dialogues, and drive the future through their lives and work. It is a platform to connect, converse, engage and empower women. A place where achievers meet achievers,” added Kumar.



The event started on a high note with the Guest of Honour, Mrs. Harjinder Kaur, Business Woman & National Sr. Vice President, FICCI FLO giving some inspiring & noteworthy advise on women’s economic empowerment. “From a small town girl to an accomplished business woman having won many accolades, I want women to be aware of their strengths, turn them into profession and be economically empowered.”





Tisca Chopra



It was followed by a Panel Discussion, celebrating the passion, creativity and accomplishments of women who have made it big against all odds. The topic, “Women Leaders & the Road to Success” and the dynamic panelists from diverse fields captivated the audience with their success stories. The panelists included viz., Lalitha Kumarmagalam, Member, BJP, Former Chief, NCW, Tisca Chopra, Actress, Dr. Shayama Chona, Padma Bhushan & Padma Shri, Educationist & President, Tamana, Payal Jain, Fashion Designer, Lipika Sud, Director, Lipika Sud Interiors, President, The Guild of Designers & Artists, Arunima Kumar, Danseuse & Choreographer and Tahira Kochhar, Celebrity Nutrionist & Model.



Also, to salute their success, Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrows brought out a very special coffee table book, WOW, Women of Wisdom highlighting the journey of some of these successful women. The book was unveiled by celebrated Fashion Designer Leena Singh who supports the cause of women empowerment.



A strictly by invitation event, the evening saw over 100 influential women in the city. The special guests included Shovana Narayan, Pinky Anand (Additional Solicitor General of India), Sushma Seth, Sharon Lowen, Sonia Prashar (Deputy Director General, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce), Nikita Anand (Former Miss India) & Ratan Kaul, etc.



About Mercedes-Benz & Silver Arrows

Mercedes Benz, the market leaders in the luxury car segment are acclaimed globally for their luxurious and futuristic cars. With their innovative technology, revolutionary products and customer-centric service, they have been leaders in the luxury car market for three years in a row.



Taking inspiration from the iconic Silver Arrows of 1932 and current day Formula One team, Silver Arrows launched its flagship showroom in Noida in 2013, soon followed by Ghaziabad. After winning hearts for four years in a row, Silver Arrows made its mark at one of the poshest pin codes of New Delhi – The Ashok Hotel, Chanakyapuri. Continuing to make the difference, Silver Arrows continues on their journey to deliver exceptional customer experience through the best people and constant innovation in operating procedures.

Source: Newsvior