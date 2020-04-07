Shirts and Trousers Brand Pan America Contributes Rs. 25 Lakhs to PM CARES Relief Fund for the Fight Against COVID19

by businesswireindia.com

Pan America – a national brand of men's fashions understands the social responsibility and to show solidarity with the nation has extended a small helping hand.



Pan America salutes India's Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji for the efforts taken by him. "We are with you Mr. Prime Minister in this challenging time," say the Directors.



"It is not only 25 lakhs, but if our country is in trouble we are ready to contribute as much as we can in the coming times," says Rajkumar Lalwani, Director.



Ashok Bhandari, Director says: "A special thanks to our thousands of dealers and our customers for their continued patronage, " We couldn’t have done this without their support.



In this moment of crisis, we request everyone to stay at home and be safe. Together we can and we will win this battle against Coronavirus.

Source: Businesswire