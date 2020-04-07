  • Download mobile app
07 Apr 2020, Edition - 1729, Tuesday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Queen Elizabeth II delivers COVID-19 address and calls for unity, saying ‘we will succeed’.
  • Mumbai: 40 migrant workers who tried to ‘escape’ have been nabbed by the city police.
  • Highest single-day casualty of 27 takes India’s corona toll to 124
  • Highest single-day casualty of 27 takes India’s corona toll to 124
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Shirts and Trousers Brand Pan America Contributes Rs. 25 Lakhs to PM CARES Relief Fund for the Fight Against COVID19

by businesswireindia.com

April 7, 2020

Business Wire India

Pan America – a national brand of men's fashions understands the social responsibility and to show solidarity with the nation has extended a small helping hand.

Pan America salutes India's Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji for the efforts taken by him. "We are with you Mr. Prime Minister in this challenging time," say the Directors.

"It is not only 25 lakhs, but if our country is in trouble we are ready to contribute as much as we can in the coming times," says Rajkumar Lalwani, Director.

Ashok Bhandari, Director says: "A special thanks to our thousands of dealers and our customers for their continued patronage, " We couldn’t have done this without their support.

In this moment of crisis, we request everyone to stay at home and be safe. Together we can and we will win this battle against Coronavirus.


Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿