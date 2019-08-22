Shri Radhe Maa Distributes Food to the Distressed People Affected by Floods in Maharashtra

Shri Radhe Maa has been an epitome of kindness, generosity and thoughtfulness. She has rigorously shown her inclination of working for the people time and again in whatever way possible, small or big. Through the years she has withstood in aiding people of whatsoever distress or plight they are facing, together she and her Trust reliefs people of their problems.

Radhe Maa



Monsoons have proven to be a huge tribulation and nuisance, with water flooding almost everywhere making it difficult for people to stand the tough time. Maharashtra districts – Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur have submerged in water and due to its floods, many have lost their lives to the unprecedented deluge swamped in the region, causing largescale destruction and displacement.

Radhe Maa's team



Shri Radhe Maa is committed to helping people in distress in this region. Food grains and snacks in huge quantities have been dispatched to reach the ones who need it the most, the hungry driven flood victims. She is also simultaneously working with her Trust to help these victims and understand their needs to provide them with whatever basic facilities they need in this hour until the floods settle and normal life is restored.



Before this, Radhe Maa had also made huge donations to the flood victims of Kerala and Nepal.