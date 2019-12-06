SHRM–Society for Human Resource Management and Prometric Renew Long-Term Partnership with Multi-year Agreement

by businesswireindia.com

Following a comprehensive procurement process, we’re excited to announce that SHRM–Society for Human Resource Management®, the voice of all things work, has selected Prometric® as its strategic testing partner. Under the renewal, Prometric will assist in the delivery of the SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM-CP®) and SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP®) exam programs—the global certification standard for the HR profession. This agreement extends the partnership between the organizations that started in 2010.

Since inception of the certification program in 2014, Prometric has partnered with SHRM to deliver more than 75,000 exams globally with over 90% growth since the first administration. With businesses increasingly recognizing that effective people management is a strategic imperative, leaders now expect HR professionals to also demonstrate the behavioral competencies required to effectively apply knowledge in the modern workplace. By incorporating key HR competencies and knowledge into the SHRM-CP® and SHRM-SCP® exams, SHRM’s certifications prove to the global business community that credential holders have the necessary capabilities in both aspects of HR practice—competency and knowledge—that are required for effective job performance.

“Prometric is honored to continue our long-term partnership with SHRM and to work collaboratively with the SHRM certification team to support their growth goals,” said Alex Paladino, Chief Revenue Officer of Prometric. “Like SHRM’s mission to ‘empower people and workplaces by advancing HR practices and by maximizing human potential,’ Prometric is equally committed to empowering individuals to maximize their potential through certification and testing. Not many companies can say they impact the direction of people’s lives and put people on the path to achieving their dreams. We do, and we are invigorated by the opportunity.”

As SHRM looks to expand their global footprint and increase the number of certified individuals over the next five years, Prometric, the global leader in service excellence for the testing and assessment industry, is uniquely positioned to support those goals. Leveraging our significant global footprint, the Prometric team will work collaboratively with SHRM staff to select the optimal test sites for their program from our more than 8,000 testing locations around the world, including the largest secure networks in North America and Asia.

“Our continued global partnership with Prometric is a commitment to operational excellence, innovative approach, and a high quality-level of service to SHRM certification candidates,” said Alexander Alonso, Ph.D., SHRM-SCP, SHRM’s Chief Knowledge Officer. “As the industry leader in HR professional development, SHRM has supported more than 100,000 employers representing 115 million employees worldwide. We value Prometric’s partnership in enabling our certification program to reach new heights in serving HR professionals around the globe.”

About Prometric

Prometric enables test sponsors worldwide to advance their credentialing programs through test development and delivery solutions that set the standard in quality and service excellence. Prometric offers a comprehensive and reliable approach to advising, developing, managing and delivering programs in an integrated, technology-enabled environment across the world’s most secure testing network in more than 180 countries or through the conveniences of online testing services. For more information, visit www.prometric.com or follow us on Twitter at @PrometricGlobal and www.linkedin.com/company/prometric/.

About Society for Human Resource Management

SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally. Learn more at SHRM.org and on Twitter @SHRM.

