Sicagen India Wins the Prestigious IDC Insight Awards in 'Excellence in Operations' Category in Its Fifth Edition

Sicagen India Limited,and a group company of AM International has won the 'Excellence in Operations' award at the fifth edition of the IDC Insights Awards. The accolade is recognition of the company’s efforts immigrating its enterprise resource planning (ERP) processes from an on-premises data centre to Oracle Cloud. The project enabled Sicagen India to reduce infrastructure costs by 50%, shorten sales cycles and ensure greater data security.The IDC Insights awards are a part of the yearly initiative by USA’s International Data Corporation (IDC). Specially designed for IT leaders, the awards acknowledge and applaud the transformative efforts undertaken by organisations towards accelerating technological success. The 'Excellence in Operations' category recognises innovative technology projects which have led to sustainable and measurable improvement in key business metrics and this is the fifth edition.Congratulating the team on its achievement,and, the parent of Sicagen India said, “The Oracle Cloud migration has improved Sicagen’s business productivity. The recognition by IDC is an acknowledgement of our team’s tech-driven approach towards driving business efficiency. I am happy that their efforts have been recognised by a prestigious industry platform. Across AM International’s operating companies, futuristic and disruptive technology implementation is a key goal. This ensures that we operate in an efficient, intelligent, data-driven yet secure manner in all aspects of our business.”The Oracle Cloud Migration project at Sicagen was implemented with a three-fold objective –Sicagen India Limited is the first manufacturing company in South India to move to Oracle Cloud without any external support – the internal IT team completed the project with minimum help from Oracle. The system on the new cloud platform was live within 45 days. Besides adding to operational efficiencies, the in-house implementation approach led to substantial cost savings for the company.Mr. R. Sitaram, Senior Manager – IT represented Sicagen atthe 5IDC Insights Awards ceremony held in Chandigarh, India.Source: Businesswire