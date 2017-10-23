SIFCC lodges complaint on H Raja for watching pirated version of Mersal

Chennai : The South India Film Chamber of Commerce (SIFCC) on Monday has lodged a complaint with the Prime Minister’s Office against BJP National Executive Member H Raja for allegedly watching the pirated version of Vijay starrer “Mersal” on the internet.

“As per the law, he (Raja) is liable to be prosecuted for the offence committed under the Tamil Nadu Video Piracy Act. We have already made a complaint to the grievances cell of PMO directly, which has been acknowledged”, SIFCC said in a statement.

SIFCC also claimed that it has written letters to Union Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani requesting her to take suitable action against Raja for violating the Piracy Act.

Raja had told in television interviews that he watched the Vijay-starrer “Mersal” online. The film was facing flak from the BJP leaders like Tamil Nadu unit President Tamizhisai

Soundararajan, Raja and Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan over factually incorrect dialogues on GST and demonitisation.