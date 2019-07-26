Significant Changes to EB-5 Program Announced: Minimum TEA Investment Increases to USD 900,000

Business Wire India
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published a final rule on July 24 that will bring significant regulatory changes to the popular EB-5 Immigrant Investor program. Among several other changes, the regulation will raise the minimum investment amount in TEAs from $500,000 to $900,000, and $1.8 million outside TEAs. The final rule will go into effect on November 21, 2019.
CanAm Enterprises
(“CanAm”) has consistently informed EB-5 stakeholders about the expected change since the early stage of the regulatory process, outlining the importance of working with a reputable regional center. Following today’s announcement, CanAm aims to provide expert guidance to all investors who now have to complete the EB-5 investment process before November 21, 2019 to still qualify under the current $500,000 minimum investment requirement.
In order to still invest under the current minimum investment threshold of $500,000, it is important to act quickly:
Find a Reputable Regional Center
First, prospective EB-5 investors need to find a suitable regional center which has high-quality investment projects available and can provide subscription documents shortly. After reviewing the offering documents, EB-5 investors should proceed to prepare funds and move forward with the EB-5 investment process.
Retain an Immigration Attorney
After finding a suitable regional center, we highly recommend that EB-5 investors retain an experienced immigration attorney who specializes in the EB-5 program
in order to properly file the I-526 petition and provide evidence outlining their source of funds.
It is absolutely essential to file Petition I-526 properly and remit the full investment amount of $500,000 before November 21, 2019 as any delay or faulty petitions will cause the investor to become subject to the new regulations.
Why Pursue an EB-5 Visa through CanAm?
CanAm Enterprises has financed over 55 EB-5 project loans and raised more than $2.8 billion in EB-5 capital across the United States leading to over 13,000 green card approvals. Having already repaid over $1.25 billion back to investors, CanAm is truly an experienced leader in the EB-5 industry.
