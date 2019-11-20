Sintavia Launches Green Trade Group for Additive Manufacturers

by businesswireindia.com

Sintavia, LLC, a leading additive manufacturer focused on the aerospace & defense industry, announced today at Formnext that it was co-founding a trade group for additive manufacturers focused on promoting the environmental benefits of AM over traditional methods of manufacturing. The new group, to be called the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association, or AMGTA, would be a non-commercial, unaffiliated organization open to any additive manufacturer that meets certain criteria relating to sustainability of production.

“Very often in additive manufacturing we focus on the cost and time benefits of the technology, and do not equally consider the very real environmental benefits of AM over traditional manufacturing,” said Brian Neff, Sintavia’s Chief Executive Officer. “These benefits include improved end use design utility and improved industrial ecology of the fabrication process itself. The AMGTA’s purpose will be to raise awareness of these benefits within end market segments, in order to accelerate the adoption rate of the technology. We look forward to working with our industry co-founders over the coming months to build the foundation of the AMGTA and really hit the ground running in 2020.”

It is expected that the organization will begin operations in full by the second quarter of next year.

About AMGTA. The AMGTA is a non-commercial, unaffiliated organization that is open to any manufacturer that meets the following basic criteria:

Has generated the majority of its manufacturing revenue through AM over the most recent fiscal year. Has adopted proactive internal policies relating to waste reduction and operational sustainability. Is a member of the Green Business Bureau or another similar certifying agency. Is willing to actively participate in the advancement and non-commercial promotion of the environmental benefits of AM within end markets and with the general public as a whole.

For more information, please contact www.amgta.org.

