SITI Networks’ Strong Performance in FY19, Operating EBITDA Expands 2x to Rs.3001 Mn

Operating EBITDA Margins jump 1.8x to 21.2%

Subscription Revenue increases 19% to Rs.9,537 Mn

Total Revenue, excluding activation surges 13% to Rs.14,186 Mn

Entire base successfully migrated to New Tariff Order Regime

S I TI Ne t w orks Li mi t ed ( BSE: 532 7 95, N S E: S I TIN E T), an Ess e l G r o u p c o m p a n y , w i t h presence across 580+ loca t io n s in I nd i a, has r e l e a sed i t s Cons o l i da t ed a u d i t e d F i n an c i a l R es u l t s f or Q 4 FY 19 & F Y 19.



O n t he b a c k o f s us t a in e d e f f or t s in F Y 19, S I TI r e p or t ed gro wt h in i t s Op er a t i ng E B I T DA by 2x t o Rs.3,001 Mn. Le v eraging ex i s ti ng o pera ti ng r e s ou r c e s a n d f ocus on c o st e f f ec t i v ene s s r e f lec t e d i n t he opera t ing e x pe n ses b e i n g f lat on an a nn u a l is e d ba s is and de c l i n i n g on a quar t erly ba s i s . T hi s m a n i f e s t ed i t s e lf in O pe r at i ng E B IT DA M a r gin exp a n d i ng s i gn i f i c a nt l y by 912b p s i n F Y 19 t o 21 . 2 %.



Su b sc r i p t ion r e v e n ue i nc r eas e d by 1 9 % t o Rs. 9 , 537 M n i n F Y 19, a i ded by i m p r o v ing m o ne t i z a t i o n and u p se ll ing b e t t er v a l ue o f f er i ngs t o our e s t e e m e d cus t o m ers.



I n t he quar t er e n ded M ar c h 20 1 9 , S I TI e n ded w i t h a n Ac t i v e S ub s c r i b er ba s e at ~ 8 . 2 M n. There w a s t r ans i e nt churn i n t he cus t omer ba s e bec a use o f t ar i f f o r der m ig r a t i o n and pr e pa i d i m p l e m en t a t i on. The su b sc r i ber base is e x pec t ed t o r e v ert t o s t eady s t a t e le v e l s in t he m e d i u m t er m . S I TI w as in t ens e ly f o c uss e d on a c a l i bra t ed m igra ti on t o t he new TR AI Ta r if f O r der Re g i m e and s ucce s s f u l ly i m p l e m e n t e d t he same in co n ju n c t i o n w i t h i t s bus i n ess as s oc i a t es on a Pan I nd i a B a s is. The m igra ti on proc es s en t a i led pr e par i ng and d i s s e m i na t i n g t a i l ored “ best fit ” p l an s , o f f er i ng broa d ca s t er bouque t s a n d a-la-carte op t i ons t o our end cus t o m er s , e nsu r ing o ur s y s t e m s a nd pr o ces s es w ere e f f ec t i v e and o ur opera ti ng t e a m s w o r ked i n a s y nchron i sed m a nner. W e m a de ex t e n si v e use of d i g i t a l m e d i u m s and our on – grou n d b us i ness a sso c ia t es t o en s ure c us t o m e r s w ere i n f o r m e d a nd e m p o w ered. Cur r e n t l y , a subs t a n t i a l n u m ber o f our cus t ome r s ha v e cons tr u c t ed t he i r o w n besp o ke p l a ns w i t h t he r e m a in d er be i ng on S I TI “ b e st f i t ” p l a n s ; S I TI is w o r k i ng c lo s e l y w i t h t he r eg u la t ory au t ho r i t ies and in d us tr y pee r s t o m o n i t or t he si t u a t i o n.



Cus t o m er Care: To en h a n ce cus t o m er expe r ie n ce, t here w as a m a j or enga ge m e nt by our m u l t i l in g u a l cus t o m er s er v ice t e a m s. Re q ues t s o n so c i a l m e d i a ( T w i tt er, Face b o o k ) , w e b si t e, S I TI A pp, e – m a i l s, cons u m er he l p l ine r e l a t ed w ere dea l t w i t h on prio r i t y in line w i t h our e t hos of “ Cus t o m er F i r s t ” – be i n g an a g ile a nd r e s po n si v e o r gan i z a t i on.



M r. R a j esh Se t hi, on i m p l ementa t io n of T ar i f f O r d er:



“Our u n re l e nting focus o n sys te m s a n d pro c es s es h a s e n a b l ed us to migrate ou r e n t i re b ase to t h e n e w Tari f f Or d er re g i m e. W e succ es s fu l l y m a n a g e d to t i de over t h i s tra n s i t i on p h ase w i th the ac t i v e s u p p o rt of o u r l ocal b us i n e s s as s oc i a t es. Th i s m i gra t i on p aves t h e way for s tr o ng a n d s ust ai n a b l e c ash f l ows i n the m e d i um to l o n g te r m as t h e s ector o u t l o o k i m pro v es a n d the b u s i n e s s m o d el m at u res f urther. W e are l o o ki ng to sh i ft o u r f ocus t o pr o d u c t i n n ovation w i t h t he a i m of of f eri n g o ur c us t o m e r s a n ec l ect i c m i x of e n tert a i n m e n t o p t i o n s. ”

