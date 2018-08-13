Skunkworks Surfing Co. Co-Founders Appointed to be Endowment for Clean Oceans Judges

by businesswireindia.com

The Endowment for Clean Oceans (ECO) announced that Skunkworks Surfing Co. Co-Founders CEO Chris and Ricky Martin have been selected and they have accepted to be ECO judges. Chris will serve on the Science and Tech Committee, and Ricky on the Entrepreneur Committee. An entrepreneur’s survival depends on their ability to execute their technical vision. “They have the sort of innovative entrepreneur and plastic materials technical expertise we are looking for to be ECO judges,” said Daniel Perrin, Founder and CEO of ECO.

The role of the Entrepreneur Committee is to judge each entry to ECO’s two contests for scalability and executability. The Scientific and Technical Committee evaluate each entry from that perspective.

“We are extremely excited to be part of this important and historic work,” said the Martin brothers.

ECO’s contests are simply to provide a $1 million prize for an actionable and scalable plan to remove the micro and macro pieces of plastic from the ocean, and for the $5 million prize, to find an economically and biodegradable alternative to the five most common plastics. Here is an excellent example of the work Skunkworks Surfing Co. is already doing for our oceans, with their Waste to Waves campaign with Jaguar Land Rover.

