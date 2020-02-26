SMARAN, a Music Concert Commemorating the Sitar Maestro, Bharat Ratna, Pt. Ravi Shankar on His Birth Centenary

by businesswireindia.com

To celebrate the 100birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna, Pt. Ravi Shankar, SRF Foundation, the social wing of SRF Limited, which is a diversified multi-business conglomerate, along with SPIC Macay, a voluntary organization aimed at promoting Indian classical music and culture amongst the youth are organizing a two-day festival of music, SMARAN on February 29 and March 1, 2020 at Nehru Park, New Delhi.Born in 1920 to a Bengali Brahmin family in Banaras, Pt. Ravi Shankar was a gem of Indian Classical Music and appropriately called ‘The Godfather of World Music’. He was a Purist as well as a Creative Experimenter-Innovator, who in his lifetime brought joy to millions of music lovers across the world. His training under Baba Allauddin Khan brought out the essence of Dhrupad style of music, which was unique to be performed on the Sitar. While being known for his Dhrupad style of playing, he was also highly acknowledged for his leh-kari.Speaking about SMARAN, Chairman of SRF Foundation and a disciple of Pt. Ravi Shankar, Arun Bharat Ram said, ‘Bharat Ratna Pt. Ravi Shankar ji has left behind many wonderful memories for his students and music aficionados around the world. We have a treasure trove of his recordings, which have now become immortal and we hope that with music concerts such as SMARAN, the younger generation will also continue to enjoy his music.Several legendary artists will be paying tribute to Pt. Ravi Shankar at SMARAN. Virtuosos of Hindustani Classical Music performing at the event are Pt. Hari Prasad Chaurasia (Flute), Ustad Zakir Hussain (Tabla), Begum Parween Sultana (Hindustani Vocal), Vishwamohan Bhatt (Mohan Veena), Bickram Ghosh (Tabla), Ashwini Bhide Deshpande (Hindustani Vocal), Tarun Bhattacharya (Santoor), Partho Sarathy (Sarod), Shubhendra Rao (Sitar), and Sanjeev and Ashwini Shankar (Shehnai), accompanied by, Ram Kumar Mishra, Akram Khan and Vinod Lele on Tabla and Vinay Mishra on Harmonium.Source: Businesswire