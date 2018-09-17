SMEXINDIA to Give Nation’s SMEs Impetus for Growth

The MSME Sector in India is set to take a huge leap with the proposed launch of SMEXINDIA, a division of SMEXASEAN, an online marketplace owned and operated by SRAM & MRAM Group, a leading international conglomerate with footprints across 5 continents and 12 countries from their headquarters in the United Kingdom.

Left to Right: Gurujee Shree Kumaran Swamijee, Shri Indresh Kumar, Mr. M J Akbar, Dato Ramakrishnan Nair

SMEXASEAN, is an online marketplace for SMEs in the ASEAN region. Close on the heels of SMEXASEAN, SMEXINDIA is tailor-made for the Indian SME Sector. Speaking at the launch of SMEXINDIA, Shri Indresh Kumar, National Executive Member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said he was pleased at the way SMEXASEAN was being organised and operated by SRAM & MRAM Group, with a focus on the Indian SME sector. Shri Kumar added that with the help of Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman of SRAM & MRAM Group, he had made special efforts to initiate the process of bringing SMEXASEAN to India in its new avatar as SMEXINDIA. Shri Indresh Kumar and his team headed by Mr. Shailesh Vats, have taken keen interest in SMEXINDIA to make it the instrument for India’s SME (small & medium enterprise) sector. Speaking on the sidelines of the Global Bharat March, Shri Indresh Kumar said social divide on the lines of caste, colour and community had dealt immense loss to the country and world and time is to overcome these barriers and achieve welfare through economic growth.

SMEXINDIA will be started by its visionary Chairman Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani in association with Infinite New India Movement. Shri Shailesh Vats, convenor of the conclave, is the OSD to Lakshadweep and he would be the bridge between SRAM & Infinite New India Movement. Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, whose penchant for identifying futuristic technologies, recently tied up with COSMO Solutions Private Limited to arrange funds and land to setup a manufacturing unit for his energy harvesting solutions in South Africa. Mr. Nitin Mahendraprasad Gupta, Renowned Scientist, Director of Cosmo Solutions, a technocrat, inventor and owner of a multitude of patents, said that on the recommendation of Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani is considering putting up the manufacturing base for his energy harvesting solutions facility in India under the Make in India Initiative of Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi. Mr. Gupta has been a front runner in various technologies with multiple patents in the fields of renewable energy, storage and auto ancillaries. He and his team are currently doing a lot of innovative research in the fields of energy using nanotechnology.

SMEXINDIA aims to tap full potential of the government-backed initiatives to create a global marketplace which will for the first time bring in businesses, governments, banks, insurance companies, freight and logistics companies, NGOs, charitable organisations and the consumers under one roof. The objective would be to create a virtual store which could supply any product of any range of price or size. A virtual superhighway is what is being planned by Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani and his team of visionaries headed by Dato Ramakrishnan Nair and Mr. Shailesh Vats.

Citing the vision of revolutionaries of India’s Freedom Struggle and the achievements of the present-day Government of India, Mr. M J Akbar, Minister of State, Ministry of External Affairs said that when like-minded people join hands, success is inevitable. Gen. V K Singh, Minister of State, Ministry of External Affairs, said that entrepreneurs like Dr. Hiranandani, whose roots are in India should help in the economic development of the country and should contribute towards the uplift of the country.

Gurujee Shree Kumaran Swamijee, who is a spiritual guru and the biggest advocate of India across the globe with his various social activities said that his organisation has been working with SRAM & MRAM in various CSR initiatives to help the poor and downtrodden in various parts of the globe. He was all praise for the efforts put in by Shri Shailesh Vats and Dr. Hiranandani to help the Indian entrepreneurs and said the project has blessings.

Dato Ramakrishnan Nair, Dy. Chairman, SRAM & MRAM, and NEW INDIA and SRAM & MRAM Federation, emphasised the need to strengthen the base of the industrial growth pyramid which forms 70% of any industrial revolution. 30% of all the top industries depends entirely on the ancillary companies which grow as an offshoot to the bigger industrial players but without whom the larger industries cannot survive or thrive in the current competitive environment. By strengthening the SME sector, we will build a stronger and wider foundation and with a symbiotic approach will be able to weather any storm. Each of the SME sectors can feed off each other thus enabling faster and sustained growth. Mr. Shailesh Vats, indicated that the trade growth matrix in India will look positively upwards and is expected to cross USD 50 Bn in the coming months thanks to initiatives by the government.

Dato Ram Nair, said that Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani wanted a strong Indian presence in the Global SME market place due to its cheaper and skilled work force and thus initiated this confluence between the SME and the Macro Industrial players to merge their respective core competencies in building a better SME market force that can battle international competition. Dato Nair stressed the need for Infinite New India Movement to play the role of a moderator by providing guidance on policy advocacy and creative a competitive business environment, thus creating the next generation entrepreneurs who are ready to take on the international markets with zest.

Speaking at the conference to highlight “THE GLOBAL MARCH OF BHARAT – NATIONAL TRANSFORMATION OF INDIA TOWARDS A GREAT BHARAT”, Mr. Shailesh Vats, Convenor of the grand conclave, envisaged the need to bring in the smaller organisations or to be more specific, strengthen the SME sector as the pivot point for growth of any country and its business. The nerve center of any industrial growth is the SME Sector. Without the cog being in the right place businesses will slump and lead to drastic reduction in industrial growth. He feels that SMEXINDIA, a government supported initiative without any political affiliation will provide the gateway for Indian SMEs to face the challenges of a competitive global environment by providing the necessary innovation, enhancing production capacity, access the financial, technical and human resources from across the globe and create the necessary talent pool to enter the global business domain.

Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Head of the advisory Board and the founder of SMEXINDIA, and the pioneer in bringing micro and macro financing architecture to the SME sectors in Cambodia, Indonesia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, has been in the forefront of Industrial growth across all the above nations and is all set to bring in his vast repertoire of experience to help build SMEXINDIA. Along with his team of experts, he has built a growth map for the industrial growth of India with its focus on micro-financing of the SME sector, thus enabling the smaller companies to play a pivotal role in the nation building exercise.