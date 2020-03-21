Smile Doctors and Dental Monitoring Expand and Accelerate Partnership to Provide Remote Monitoring to All Patients During the State of Emergency

by businesswireindia.com

Smile Doctors, the largest US based Orthodontic DSO (Dental Support Organization), with over 220 locations in 17 States, has signed a deal with Dental Monitoring to use its suite of AI powered remote monitoring solutions to provide industry leading patient access and convenience. Importantly, the original partnership agreed after several months of pilots and testing, has been expanded and accelerated to include all patients eligible with immediate effect this week, due to the Coronavirus national situation. All eligible Smile Doctors patients will therefore be able to start or continue their treatment remotely with Dental Monitoring.

Dental Monitoring will provide access to and training for all Smile Doctors specialist orthodontist clinics nationwide to all DM products, including SmileMate, Vision and Dental Monitoring.

SmileMate enables virtual consultations with prospective new patients at home, offering an almost instant oral health assessment through photos taken with the patient’s own smartphone.

Vision uses AI to produce within seconds an instant simulation of the patient’s face with different orthodontic appliances and also generates state-of-the-art simulation of post-treatment smiles, using the actual details of the patient’s teeth and gums, helping the patient choose their treatment with more confidence.

Dental Monitoring uses AI to allow the Doctor to remotely monitor the progress of the patient’s treatment through photos taken by the patient using the DM app on their own smartphone, with a DM ScanBox. The Dental Monitoring solution allows real time communication between the Doctor’s team and the patient.

Commenting on the deal, CEO of Smile Doctors, J. Hedrick explained: “I am delighted to have achieved this partnership with Dental Monitoring, which I am certain will be to the extreme benefit to all of our patients. Dental Monitoring’s AI technology and patient user experience is second to none, and has brought dentistry up to speed with patients’ expectations in a digital world. The initial reception by both clinical team and patients in our pilots has been extremely positive, and we believe we have a unique differentiator in our offering to our Smile Doctors patients.”

CEO and Co-Founder of Dental Monitoring, Philippe Salah, added: “Smile Doctors for us is the ideal partner as we accelerate our growth in the US. We have established a true partnership where we will help Smile Doctors to fully utilize the full suite of DM products. We enable their orthodontists to address the needs of new patients, allow more of them to say yes to treatment, and then monitor their treatment progress efficiently, using our DM proprietary AI engine.”

On the acceleration of the partnership due to the current Coronavirus crisis, J. Hedrick said: “We decided to fast track our implementation of DM full heartedly throughout our entire network to make sure we could continue to serve our patients with the best clinical care. Dental Monitoring has been a unique and essential partner for us, and we are excited to be rolling out this service at such speed to respond to the crisis. I am grateful to Philippe and the DM team for really working side by side with us on this 24/7 in the interests of our patients.”

About Dental Monitoring (www.dental-monitoring.com)

Founded in 2015 by Philippe Salah, Dental Monitoring is the first AI-based company to target dental professionals’ needs. The DM software suite is designed to address the needs of dental professionals all along the patient journey: before treatment to increase the patient’s engagement, during treatment to improve the quality of care provided by the doctor, and after treatment to ensure the stability of the treatment outcome. The company currently operates in Europe, the United States and Asia-Pacific. It employs a team of about 250 employees across its 5 offices located in Paris, Austin, London, Hong Kong, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.dental-monitoring.com.

About Smile Doctors, LLC (www.smiledoctors.com)

Smile Doctors, LLC is the largest orthodontic dental support organization with more than 200 affiliated practices in 17 states. Based in Georgetown, TX and founded by Dr. Scott Law, Scotte Hudsmith, Dr. Dana Fender, and Dr. Greg Goggans, Smile Doctors focuses exclusively on developing and growing affiliated orthodontic practices. Orthodontists can focus on patient care while receiving the support of experienced professionals who are committed to the growth and success of their practices. Support provided by Smile Doctors includes services related to operations, accounting, marketing, and revenue cycle. For more information, please visit www.smiledoctors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200320005353/en/

Source: Businesswire