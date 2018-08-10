Snapdeal's Deals of India Celebrates the Spirit of India

by businesswireindia.com

Sale highlights uniquely Indian products across games, food, beauty, and ethnic wear

Additional 20% instant discount to IndusInd Bank users, 10% instant discount to HDFC, SBI card users

Here are some glimpses from the Deals of India Sale:

Ethnic Wear

Traditional Silk Sarees: Starting Rs. 399

Best selling Kurtis and Dress Materials: discount of up to 80%

80% Designer ethnic footwear – Rs. 270 – Rs. 699

Lehengas- discount of up to 82%

Food items

Bikaji Foods Sadabahar Desi Ghee Soan Papdi: Rs. 270

Bikaji Namkeen: Flat 15% off

Pickles & tea: Starting Rs. 120

Amla/Aloe Vera juice: Starting Rs. 179

Chyawanprash: Starting Rs. 200

Beauty

Multani mitti: Starting Rs. 75

Sandalwood products: Starting Rs. 75

Ashwagandha products: Starting Rs. 135

Shilajit: Starting Rs. 245

Henna: Up to 30% off

Kajal: Starting Rs. 100

Sindoor and bindi combos: starting Rs. 100

Hair Oil: Up to 35% off

Sports

Archery: Starting 899

Kites: Minimum 40% off

Hockey sticks: Starting Rs. 249

Yoga Essentials: Starting Rs. 180

Handicraft Items

Brass articles – up to 60% discount

Marble showpieces – Starting from Rs.199

Aluminum Kettles – starting at Rs. 99

Snapdeal today announced the launch of its ‘Deals of India Sale’ from August 10up to August 15, to celebrate the spirit of our country. The sale will offer a selection of products that are uniquely close to Indians.The company plans to offer attractive discounts of up to 80% across categories like beauty, fashion, sweets, music and literature, artifacts, home decor, sports products, and more. The sale will have ethnic fashion items like silk sarees and lehengas; Indian favourite food items like namkeen, pickles, tea and sweets; beauty products made of traditional ingredients like multani mitti, sandalwood, ashwagandha, shilajit and henna; popular games like archery, kites and hockey, among others.The sale also encourages products from Indian brands like Khadi, Mufti, Intex, Blue Stone, Safari, Asian Paints, Prestige, Vaadi etc. To highlight and encourage India’s rich heritage, Snapdeal has set its focus on providing business to not just small sellers but also weavers selling terracotta diyas, torans and paintings."With Snapdeal’s Deals of India Sale, Snapdeal continues to provide the best shopping experience by making available a wide selection of products at attractive prices. This sale brings together the vibrant colors of our Indian culture and also offers a range of deals across all types of product categories."The sale boosts of over one lakh products across 20 categories.The Deals of India sale comes with attractive cash back offers. Additional 20% instant cashback is given to IndusInd Bank cards users, and 10% instant discount to SBI debit card users, and HDFC bank card users. Snapdeal is also offering an additional Rs. 50 discount on top of all the existing offers during this sale. To avail the offer users have to apply promo code SAVE50.For more information, please visit:Source: Businesswire