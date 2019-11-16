  • Download mobile app
16 Nov 2019
SOAIS Opens Global Development Center at Bangalore

Covai Post Network

November 16, 2019

SOA IT Solutions (SOAIS), leading enterprise IT solutions provider has announced the opening of its Global Development Center at Bengaluru for one of its major customers who is a Nasdaq listed global leader in electronics manufacturing. The facility was inaugurated by the customer’s Global management team on 15th November, 2019 at ITPL, Bengaluru.

 

On this occasion, SOAIS’ Founder Mr. Nimish Sanghi said that the facility is a showcase of strong commitment to long-term strategic relationships with the customer. For the last four years, SOAIS has been associated with their internal digital transformation initiatives and made significant contributions in saving costs & fostering innovation. This facility would help strengthen the partnership and facilitate an increased level of engagement between the companies.

 

SOA IT Solutions (SOAIS) is a leading enterprise IT solutions provider with passion for customer satisfaction, technology innovation and profound business process expertise. It offers a full spectrum of technology solutions in Enterprise Cloud and On-premise (Oracle SaaS, PeopleSoft, Workday), Test Automation (Worksoft, Selenium), and RPA (Worksoft, UiPath). Founded in 2006, SOAIS has global offices at Bangalore, Chicago and Kolkata. SOAIS has a strategic global alliance with Worksoft and also an Oracle Gold partner.

 

For more details on SOAIS, log on to www.soais.com.

 
Source: Newsvior

