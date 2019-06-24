SOBHA Recognised as the No. 1 Realty Brand for the 5th Time in a Row: Track2Realty BrandXReport 2018-19

by businesswireindia.com

India's most admired and trusted real estate brand,reinforces its brand leadership in the Indian real estate sector yet again. The company has been recognised as theby BrandXReport 2018-19, an annual study conducted byBased on a rigorous selection process, which includes Indian and NRI consumer votes, SOBHA’s leadership position is stable. Further, this year’s findings have once again reiterated the trustworthiness of Bengaluru-based real estate developers. Out of the top 10 national brands, 5 are from Bengaluru. This highlights the business practices of the real estate developers of Bengaluru and consumers’ confidence in them.The comprehensive Brand Perception Audit Report has recognised SOBHA as the Top National Realty Brand, Top Brand in South India, Top Brand in Residential Space, Top Brand in Super Luxury Segment and its Compact Luxury sub-brand SOBHA Dream Series as the Top Brand in Affordable Homes – the latest category. The consumers across the country (20-city survey with a sample size of 10,000) have also voted SOBHA as their top choice.It is noteworthy that SOBHA could retain its brand leadership in the wake of the scope of study getting changed this year, and evaluation metrics were also more inclusive and broad-based. The ten metrics of brand evaluation this year were: Fiscal Trust; Project Quality; ROI; Industry Reputation; Buyers’ Endorsement; Community Connect; Aspiration Value; Recall Value; Image Management; and Risk Free Reputation.Speaking on the occasion,said, “We are delighted to be recognised as the top brand nationally by Track2Realty – BrandXReport for the 5consecutive year. Over the last five years, we have been continuously improving our brand leadership score and consolidating our position. It is a rare achievement. This validates the strength of our processes, unique backward integration model and unmatched execution capabilities. We appreciate the constant support and confidence of our stakeholders in helping us stay ahead in the sector. There is still a lot to do and we are committed to take right steps in that direction.”, “We are happy to receive the top honours once again. While the market continues to face tough conditions due to liquidity issues, SOBHA has been able to improve its performance significantly. Our ability to maintain the leadership position in any given situation exhibits our solid foundation and resilience. It is this quality that has helped us become one of the most admired brands in the Indian real estate sector. For us, each milestone brings with it an opportunity to raise the bar further and create value for the entire ecosystem.”Track2Realty – BrandXReport used stringent methodology to collect data and analyse it. A large sample size of 10,000 consumers were targeted across 20 cities in the country with a set of open-ended and close-ended questions. This was supplemented by in-house research with the data available in public domain and opinion of the neutral experts of Track2Realty’s jury. This year, some changes have been made to the scope of study and brand evaluation metrics post a detailed research of the buyer behavior and their outlook to assess a brand. The Financial Performance parameter was changed to Fiscal Trust to evaluate consumers’ trust in the brand’s financial strength and Media Perception was changed to overall Image Management to include online reputation and social media management for a holistic brand image.The 7edition of BrandXReport introduced a new category of Affordable Homes.Additionally,The company was measured on the parameters of Relevant Cause – 8.5; Skill-Based Volunteerism – 8.2; Long-Term Investment – 8.2; Management Involvement – 8.2; Compliance & Transparency – 7.9; Disclosure Standards – 7.6; Alliance Partners – 7.5; Brand Linkage – 7.0; Beneficiary Perspective – 8.5; and Value Creation – 8.6. SOBHA’s CSR initiatives span across education, healthcare, care of vulnerable sections and women empowerment.Further, in the Super Luxury segment,The company has improved its score consolidating its Brand Leadership in the segment. In addition,The 7edition of Track2Realty – BrandXReport 2018-19 is a part of a yearly brand perception audit conducted by Track2Realty – an independent real estate think-tank. The report finds that the Indian real estate companies that are resilient brands with professionalism have continued to shine despite challenges in the market.Source: Businesswire