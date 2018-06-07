SOBHA Recognised as the Top Realty Brand Nationally for the 4th Time in a Row

by businesswireindia.com

India's most admired and trusted real estate brand, SOBHA Limited continues to strengthen its brand leadership in the Indian real estate sector. The company has yet again been recognised as theby the Track2Realty BrandXReport 2017-18.SOBHA’s brand leadership is most credible as it has not only been voted through a set of stringent selection processes but also due to a large number of consumers having voted for the brand as being most trustworthy. In addition, the Indian consumers, as well as the NRIs from all across the world, have voted SOBHA as their top choice.The comprehensive Brand Perception Audit Report has recognised SOBHA as the top national realty brand, top brand in South India, top brand in residential space and top brand in the super luxury segment. The consumers across the country (20 city survey with a sample size of 10,000) have also voted SOBHA as their top pick. The NRIs spread across the globe too have voted SOBHA as their top of the mind recall. In addition to this, the company has been recognised as the best player for its sterling CSR practices in the country.Speaking on the occasion,said, “It is an extremely proud and humbling moment for the entire SOBHA family to be recognised once again as the top real estate developer in India by Track2Realty BrandXReport. We have not only retained but have also strengthened our brand score and thus, the leadership position in the last four years, making it a special achievement for us. This endorses our commitment in exceeding customer expectations with superior quality products across all segments along with our promise of on-time delivery. We extend our gratitude to the stakeholders and customers for their valuable support in our journey. As we move forward, our efforts will continue to focus on creating value for customers while enhancing our competitive advantages.”, “We are delighted to be at the top, for the fourth consecutive year. SOBHA continues to stay ahead of the curve despite a challenging environment. We have proved our competence to transition smoothly and have adapted to the changing market environment. Over the years, our continuous hard work and unique business model of backward integration have contributed significantly in augmenting our reputation in the market. SOBHA will continue to leverage its strengths and make a meaningful contribution to the Indian real estate sector.”As a matter of fact, theof SOBHA is highest this time with itsof 80.9 out of 100.The in-depth public perception survey done by Track2Realty has elevated the SOBHA brand even higher with consumer vote and score reaching to its best ever 85 out of 100 this year. Thewas assessed across key parameters such as financial stability, execution capability, timely delivery, aspiration value, users’ experience, appreciation potential, transparent deals, recall value, media perception and consumer connect.Track2Realty BrandXReport uses stringent methodology to collect data and analyse it. A large sample size of 10,000 consumers was targeted across several cities in the country with a set of 28 open-ended and close-ended questions. The responses were grouped under 7 key areas: understanding about policy changes; impact of policy changes; home buying experiences in the recent times; property price index; builder-buyer conflicts; conflict resolution; and future outlook of the market. Developers with better brand recall value and goodwill outside their geographical markets gained highest weightage in evaluation.The report also conducted its second global survey amongst the NRIs to understand their investment choices and their trust in the Indian real estate sector.. The survey covered NRIs encompassing US, UK, Middle East, South Africa, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore and Mauritius.Additionally,The company was measured on the parameters of relevant cause, skill-based volunteerism, long-term investment, management involvement, compliance & transparency, disclosure standards, alliance partners, brand linkage, beneficiary perspective, and value creation. SOBHA’s CSR initiatives span across education, healthcare, old age care, vocational training and women empowerment.Further, in the luxury segment,. The company has improved its score consolidating its brand leadership in the segment. The report also highlighted theof the Top 10 Brands where SOBHA stands out as the only brand with more than half of its coverage with positive tonality (52%) and least news with negative tonality (10%).The findings of Track2Realty BrandXReport 2017-18 are a part of the yearly brand perception audit. This is the sixth time that BrandXReport has been brought out by Track2Realty – an independent real estate think-tank. The report finds that the Indian real estate companies that are resilient brands with professionalism have continued to shine despite regulatory challenges and new set of compliances.Source: Businesswire