Socomec Unveils New DIRIS Digiware S Power Metering & Monitoring Device for Data Center

Socomec reaffirms its expertise with the release of DIRIS Digiware S, a new measurement and monitoring solution (in addition to existing version for AC installations), oriented for the Datacenter, Industry and commercial space. DIRIS Digiware has upgraded its functionalities while retaining the flexibility that has been the hallmark of the system in the past, together with ease of connection and configuration.

DIRIS Digiware as a complete solution is equipped with 3 new features in conjunction with current sensor to simplify its use

Virtual Monitor : for remote, real-time access to the status of protective devices throughout the installation, without additional hardware or wiring.

Preci Sense : ensures accurate measurements across the entire chain for timely and appropriate corrective action.

Auto Correct: provides automatic wiring check and correction of connection errors (function available off load).

Socomec, known for its innovation, developed an innovative module specially designed for datacentre which helps in Power Metering and Monitoring with 3 integrated current sensors enabling the measurement of one three-phase or three single-phase circuits up to 63 A.

The Digiware S module is a measurement unit with 3 integrated current sensors for monitoring a three-phase circuit or 3 single-phase circuits up to 63 A.

Positioned directly above or below the protective devices, they are associated with the DIRIS Digiware U voltage measurement module to measure consumption, and to monitor the electrical installation and the quality of the power supply.

It provides high level of accuracy with inherent reliability & high-performance monitoring of the electrical parameters in one highly compact unit (50% space saving). With its quick, no-fuss installation, the module allows immediate access to measurements and monitoring of the entire electrical panel, whether new or retro-fit.

We have 3 unique modules with integrated sensors for different applications

DIRIS Digiware S S-130 S-135 S-Datacenter Application Metering Analysis Monitoring

Functional Diagram

The DIRIS Digiware S measurement module can be mounted upstream or downstream of the protective device solving issues of space constraints

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Sushil Virmani, Managing Director, Socomec Innovative Power Solutions said, “Growing energy efficiency needs of critical building infrastructure necessitated an evolving research-oriented mind-set, focussed on product innovation and user friendliness that is precisely what Diris Digiware range of energy metering and monitoring devices is all about. Now, with Digiware S range, Socomec has once again proved its prowess in power monitoring space with innovative design that offers our demanding customers a high level of accuracy with inherent reliability, simplified usage and enhanced aesthetics with emphasis on optimised device footprint.”

For more information about DIRIS Digiware S, click here: www.socomec.co.in/range-multi-circuit-metering-measurement_en.html?product=/diris-digiware-s_en.html

About Socomec

Founded in 1922, Socomec is an independent, industrial group with a workforce of 3600 experts spread over 28 subsidiaries in the world. Our core business – the availability, control and safety of low voltage electrical networks serving our customers’ power performance.