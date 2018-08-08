Sodexo Ties-up with QSR Start-up Charcoal Eats

Tech-enabled, full stack QSR start-up Charcoal Eats announced its partnership with Sodexo, the country’s largest employee benefits company, to give its millions of meal card users access to the high quality and appetizing offerings from Charcoal Eats. Sodexo is one of the widely used meal benefit solutions amongst corporates. Corporate executives who patronize Charcoal Eats can now pay by using their Sodexo meal cards. This tie up will enable Sodexo meal card users to make quick payments for their orders at the Charcoal Eats dine-in outlets across the country. They can also use their Sodexo cards to pay for their orders online at www.charcoaleats.com or through the Charcoal Eats app.

Charcoal Eats offers high quality, all-day food across snack and meal times, at attractive price points. The offerings include a wide array of Biryanis, Rolls, Loaded Fries, Starters, Meals, Puff Pizzas, Beverages & Desserts. The company prepares its food at best-in-class, modern, hygienic kitchens, using high-quality ingredients that are free from any artificial colors or MSG and is conscious that its packaging doesn’t add to the carbon footprint.

Anurag Mehrotra, CEO and Founder, Charcoal Eats, quoted, "Customers are our primary reason to be in the business of food, and their satisfaction and convenience is our focus area. We are happy to announce our partnership with Sodexo which will help us offer our corporate customers a convenient method of payments for meals at Charcoal Eats.” He further added that, “To the growing millennial workforce we wish to offer the convenience of making payments while on the move.”

Charcoal Eats now has 27 outlets across 8 Indian cities including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Nashik and Gandhinagar. By December 2018, Charcoal Eats is targeting 60 plus outlets spread across 10 cities.

About Charcoal Eats

Charcoal Eats is a tech-enabled, Indian Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) venture that delivers high quality, modern Indian flavors to its patrons. The company was Co-founded by Anurag Mehrotra (CEO), Krishnakant Thakur (COO), Gautam Singh (CTO) and Mohammed Bhol (CPO), in Mumbai in September 2015.

Charcoal Eats has an eclectic menu comprising of layered biryanis, juicy starters, unique puff pizzas, tempting desserts in addition to loaded fries, rolls and much more. Charcoal Eats is currently present, with its dine-in and express outlets, in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Nashik, Chennai, with Gandhinagar being the latest addition to this list.

