Softomotive and Enate Partner to Help Clients Orchestrate Workflows across Their RPA Ecosystem

Softomotive, a leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) vendor, has announced a strategic partnership with Enate, the pioneering Robotic Service Orchestration (RSO) provider. Together, Softomotive and Enate will allow business enterprises of all sizes to go further and faster with their automation programmes, achieving greater efficiency through orchestration of workflows between human employees and software robots.

This partnership will offer Softomotive and Enate’s mutual customers the flexibility to orchestrate workflow between humans and bots whether the enterprise is using just Softomotive bots or more than one RPA provider.

“As the RPA market matures, we are finding more and more clients are relying on more than one RPA provider, ” said Marios Stavropoulos, Softomotive’s CEO. “This adds an extra layer of complexity and Softomotive is all about simplifying things for our clients. This new partnership with Enate will do just that by allowing them to continue to orchestrate combined workflows across their RPA ecosystem.”

Kit Cox, Founder and CEO at Enate, said: “Enate shares Softomotive’s ethos of simplification. In technical terms, Softomotive’s user interface interacts with Enate’s orchestration platform. This allows customers to easily orchestrate Softomotive bots alongside other RPA vendor bots – or any other artificial intelligence software – and the human workforce. Customers can therefore keep their ecosystem open whatever stage of RPA adoption they’re at with the ability to ‘plug and play’ the right bot for the right task across multiple RPA vendors while maintaining visibility to deliver and govern services end-to-end. Simple.”

Softomotive and Enate will be presenting a demo of the integration at the UK's leading Intelligent Automation (IA) Exchange event at The Grove in Watford, London, 26-27 September 2018.

To meet one of Softomotive’s representatives or learn more about the partnership contact sales@softomotive.com.

About Softomotive

Softomotive is one of the leading worldwide providers of Robotic Process Automation solutions, trusted by more than 7,000 companies worldwide. By delivering the smoothest RPA journey through starting small, growing quickly and scaling seamlessly, Softomotive enables people and businesses to put their work on autopilot, enhancing working lives and transforming performance. Both attended and unattended RPA are delivered through powerful, robust RPA technology from desktop installation to server based software which is quick to deploy, easy to use and provides best value for money.

WinAutomation is the world’s best desktop automation tool and provides a powerful, robust and easy to use Windows based platform for building software robots.

ProcessRobot is a leading enterprise RPA platform, including enterprise grade security and controls, with links to best-of-breed AI technologies.

About Enate

Enate is a global company headquartered in the UK that offers a Robotic Service Orchestration (RSO) platform to govern the delivery and management of services across a digital and human workforce. Enate provides the foundation to orchestrate services regardless of what RPA, AI or cognitive technology is in play. The system enables the delivery of services from multiple locations to local standards while maintaining complete visibility and control (including the automation of KPIs and SLAs), which is all aligned to detailed reporting of cost and productivity. Enate’s RSO platform deploys within weeks. Enate was founded by automation industry expert Kit Cox. Customers include Sopra Steria, Capgemini, Generali, Capita and Serco. For more information, visit www.enate.net or follow Enate on Twitter @enateLtd.

