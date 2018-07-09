  • Download mobile app

10 Jul 2018, Edition - 1092, Tuesday

Softomotive Announces New Software Upgrade for WinAutomation

by businesswireindia.com

July 9, 2018

Business Wire India

Softomotive announced a major upgrade for WinAutomation, it’s leading desktop automation tool used by over 7,000 professionals and enterprises worldwide. WinAutomation is a powerful and easy to use Windows-based platform for automating high-volume, repetitive tasks and building process automation.

 

This new upgrade focuses on enhancing the core capabilities of WinAutomation. Users of WinAutomation will experience improvements to the UI of the design environment, new automation capabilities for the development and debugging stage, as well as enriched system monitoring and security features. Overall, this new release makes WinAutomation even easier for users to create and deploy process automations rapidly, at the most affordable price in the market.

 

“These valuable additions and enhancements make WinAutomation, the world’s best desktop automation tool, even better,” said Marios Stavropoulos, Softomotive’s CEO. “WinAutomation offers best-time to value through ease of use, speed of deployment and affordability.”

 

With WinAutomation prices starting from $499, users can automate any desktop and web-based task with minimal effort, whilst enjoy powerful, flexible and extensible functionality.

 

For more information visit http://www.winautomation.com/version8

 

About Softomotive

 

Softmotive is one of the leading worldwide providers of Robotic Process Automation solutions, trusted by more than 7,000 companies worldwide. Softomotive’s leading automation technologies for professionals, small teams and enterprises of all sizes range from self-contained, user driven desktops to a distributed, server based enterprise RPA solution.

 
  • Serverless desktop automation for professionals and small teams
    WinAutomation is the world’s best desktop automation tool and provides a powerful, robust and easy to use Windows based platform for building software robots.
  • Server based enterprise automation
    ProcessRobot is a leading enterprise RPA platform, including enterprise grade security and controls, with links to best-of-breed AI technologies.

This integrated RPA platform shares a common architecture so clients can start small and scale quickly. With more than 10 years in the software automation market, Softomotive provides powerful, robust and extensible automation software with the best time to value through unparalleled ease of use, speed of deployment and scalability. It is also the most affordable process automation software available, without any loss of functionality.

 

 

 

 
Source: Businesswire

