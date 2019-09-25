SolarWinds Announces New MDF Promotion to Help Accelerate Password Management as a Service for MSPs

by businesswireindia.com

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced a new SolarWinds Passportal promotion to help MSPs offer private, branded password management as a service with SolarWinds® Passportal Site.

Eligible Passportal Site partners can leverage market development funds (MDF) to help them build new recurring revenue streams. Passportal Site helps MSPs reduce daily operational frustrations by automating the management of customers’ passwords and credentials, so they can maintain them in a safe, co-managed solution, building even greater customer value.

Passportal Site gives MSP customers the ability to:

Centralize and safeguard corporate and personal passwords

Set up folders to organize and categorize passwords

Manage all employees’ data access rights

Receive notifications of all passwords known by departing employees and cut access

Generate strong and unique passwords

Log in to saved websites with one click

Run audits and reports internally

“The new MDF promotion, designed to accelerate password management as a service for MSPs, is a win-win for us and our partners,” stated Colin Knox, director of product strategy, SolarWinds Passportal. “MSPs typically support small- to medium-sized businesses that really grapple with how to keep things like passwords straight, much less all the things they have to do to keep their businesses running. Passportal Site gives MSPs a great, branded opportunity to help their customers safely eliminate this headache—while helping to build new recurring revenue for their businesses.”

More details on the program are available here.

#SWI

#SWIpassportal

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT infrastructure management software. Our products give organizations worldwide, regardless of type, size or IT infrastructure complexity, the power to monitor and manage the performance of their IT environments, whether on-premise, in the cloud, or in hybrid models. We continuously engage with all types of technology professionals—IT operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures. The insights we gain from engaging with them, in places like our THWACK® online community, allow us to build products that solve well-understood IT management challenges in ways that technology professionals want them solved. This focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in network management software and MSP solutions. Targeted for MSPs, the SolarWinds MSP product portfolio delivers broad, scalable IT service management solutions that integrate layered security, collective intelligence, and smart automation. Our products are designed to enable MSPs to provide highly effective outsourced IT services for their SMB end customers and more efficiently manage their own businesses. Learn more today at solarwindsmsp.com

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2019 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005217/en/

Source: Businesswire