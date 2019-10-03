  • Download mobile app
03 Oct 2019
SolarWinds Invites Tech Pros to Eighth Annual THWACKcamp Virtual IT Event

by businesswireindia.com

October 3, 2019

Business Wire India

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, announced its eighth annual THWACKcamp, a two-day virtual event scheduled for October 16 – 17, 2019. THWACKcamp is the largest SolarWinds community event, with thousands of technology professionals tuning in to learn new skills, see product how-tos, and connect in real time with other THWACK® community members.

 

THWACKcamp is a free, worldwide virtual IT learning event connecting skilled technology professionals with industry experts and SolarWinds technical staff. This year, the event has evolved to bring more sessions to user community members and offer new ways to interact and engage with the content.

 

In this year’s IT Trends Report, 70% of surveyed IT pros expressed concern regarding the gap in available upskill training and what they need to meet the performance challenges of hybrid environments over the next three to five years. THWACKcamp was created to provide IT pros with easy access to educational content when budgets don’t allow for travel to industry events, and delivers on-demand versions of all sessions in recognition of IT pros’ schedule constraints.

 

Continuing the exploration of the IT pro’s journey into the cloud, this year’s event also features five sessions co-presented with Microsoft Cloud Senior Advocates – Anthony Bartolo, Sonia Cuff, Pierre Roman, Phoummala Schmitt, and Cloud Advocate Team Lead – Rick Claus, discussing how tech pros not only can lift and shift to the cloud, but improve and move their monitoring best practices along with their workloads. In a THWACK member census earlier this year, 54% of those surveyed reported they are using Microsoft® Azure® as their cloud provider – more than any other provider.

 

“As the lines between data center, cloud, and applications become increasingly blurred, technology professionals are faced with an urgent need for a greater breadth and depth of skillsets,” said Joe Kim, EVP, engineering and global CTO, SolarWinds. “We’re excited to introduce more than double the number of hands-on and how-to sessions this year and help empower today’s technology professionals to be successful in tomorrow’s IT environments.”

 

Participants who register for the event in advance also gain exclusive access to pre-THWACKcamp “Ask Me (Almost) Anything” sessions and will have the opportunity to submit questions or upvote questions for SolarWinds Head Geeks and experts to answer in live, on-camera sessions. Recordings of the first four AM(a)A sessions are available online, and the final session will take place on October 9.

 

With 45 sessions—more than double THWACKcamp 2018—interspersing deep-dive topics with quick how-tos over two days, this year’s event covers everything from network monitoring and management to application performance monitoring, budgeting, security and governance, cloud and DevOps, managed services, IT operations management, IT service management, logging, and more.

 

THWACKcamp 2019 Event Schedule

 

Day One: October 16, 2019

 

Day One Welcome
Featuring SolarWinds President and CEO Kevin B. Thompson

9:00 a.m. CT

Network Management Sessions

The Case for Making Your Case

9:05 a.m. CT

Customers > Tech

 

Featuring Josh Biggley, Senior Engineer, Infrastructure Applications, Cardinal Health

9:30 a.m. CT

So, You Inherited Orion

10:00 a.m. CT

The Four Questions Every Monitoring Engineer Is Asked

10:15 a.m. CT

How the Federal Government Modernizes Networks

10:30 a.m. CT

Application Management Sessions

Your Boss Wants Dashboards, And All You Have Is Data

11:00 a.m. CT

The Right Tool for the Job: Website Performance Monitoring

11:15 a.m. CT

The Big Fail: Avoiding Career-Limiting OpEx Bills

11:30 a.m. CT

The Right Tool for the Job: Log Management Analytics

11:45 a.m. CT

From Traditional IT to Cloud-First: A Success Story

 

Featuring Chris Stevens, Chief Technology Officer, Traxo

12:00 p.m. CT

The Right Tool for the Job: Application Performance Monitoring

12:15 p.m. CT

Tools Sessions

Five Tools, Enormous IT Impact

 

Featuring Doug Tedder, Principal Consultant, Tedder Consulting, LLC

12:30 p.m. CT

Using ipMonitor® in Your Small Business

12:45 p.m. CT

Dameware® Remote Everywhere: Help from Anywhere

1:00 p.m. CT

Help Desk Success Starts with Users

 

Featuring Kathy Hausmann, Associate Director of Technology Support Services, Saint Mary’s College

1:10 p.m. CT

IT Operations Management Sessions

Scaling Up and Out with Microsoft Azure

 

Featuring Pierre Roman, Senior Cloud Advocate, Microsoft

1:30 p.m. CT

Change Is Good. Monitoring Change Is Better.

1:50 p.m. CT

Fitting into IT Society

 

Featuring Stephen Foskett, Organizer in Chief, Tech Field Day

2:00 p.m. CT

Your Golden Ticket to Alert Reduction

2:20 p.m. CT

Day Two: October 17

 

Day Two Welcome
Featuring SolarWinds EVP, Engineering and Global CTO Joe Kim

9:00 a.m. CT

IT Operations Management Sessions

Upgrade, Migrate, or Both?

 

Featuring Zack Mutchler, Monitoring Engineer – Healthcare Sector

9:05 a.m. CT

Cloud Spoils Everything

 

Featuring Rick Claus, Cloud Advocate Team Lead, Microsoft

9:30 a.m. CT

Bust the Ghost VMs in Your Cloud Closet

9:45 a.m. CT

2012 Upgrade Grief Therapy

 

Featuring Rick Claus, Cloud Advocate Team Lead, Microsoft

9:55 a.m. CT

A Ghost in SolarWinds Machine Learning

 

Featuring Anthony Bartolo, Senior Cloud Advocate, Microsoft

10:15 a.m. CT

Security Sessions

Cloudy with a Chance of Governance: RBACK, Policy, and Improving Cloud Confidence

 

Featuring Phoummala Schmitt, Senior Cloud Advocate, Microsoft

10:30 a.m. CT

Best Practices Against Account Takeover

 

Featuring Chris LaConte, Chief Strategy Officer, SpyCloud

10:45 a.m. CT

Who Moved My Active Directory®?

 

Featuring Sonia Cuff, Senior Cloud Advocate, Microsoft

11:00 a.m. CT

Managed Services Sessions

Sticky Security to Extend Your Value

11:30 a.m. CT

Tech Growth Recipes: The Best Ingredients for the Business

 

Featuring David Powell, Chief Revenue Officer, Corsica Tech

11:40 a.m. CT

Backstage Tour: How the SolarWinds Internal Help Desk Supports Users

12:00 p.m. CT

Automation for the Win

12:10 p.m. CT

Secret Keys to the Password Kingdom

12:20 p.m. CT

IT Service Management Sessions

Graduating from Help Desk to Integrated Service Desk

12:30 p.m. CT

Speedy Solutions Suggested: AI in the Service Desk

12:50 p.m. CT

One Service Desk to Rule Them All: IT Service Management (ITSM) for Your Employees

1:00 p.m. CT

The Orion Platform Sessions

Introducing the New Orion Mapping Engine

1:30 p.m. CT

Observability in Data Center Networks

 

Featuring Peter Phaal, President, Imon Corp.

1:45 p.m. CT

Go Big or Go Home

 

Featuring Jez Marsh, Owner & Principal Consultant, Silverback Systems Services, Ltd.

2:10 p.m. CT

Register today to join the eighth annual THWACKcamp free IT virtual event.

 

Connect with SolarWinds

 

#SWIevents
#THWACKcamp

 

About SolarWinds

 

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT infrastructure management software. Our products give organizations worldwide, regardless of type, size or IT infrastructure complexity, the power to monitor and manage the performance of their IT environments, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid models. We continuously engage with all types of technology professionals—IT operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures. The insights we gain from engaging with them in places like our THWACK online community allow us to build products that solve well-understood IT management challenges in ways that technology professionals want them solved. This focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in network management software and MSP solutions. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

 

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

 

© 2019 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

 

 
Source: Businesswire

