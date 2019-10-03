SolarWinds Invites Tech Pros to Eighth Annual THWACKcamp Virtual IT Event

by businesswireindia.com

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, announced its eighth annual THWACKcamp™, a two-day virtual event scheduled for October 16 – 17, 2019. THWACKcamp is the largest SolarWinds community event, with thousands of technology professionals tuning in to learn new skills, see product how-tos, and connect in real time with other THWACK® community members.

THWACKcamp is a free, worldwide virtual IT learning event connecting skilled technology professionals with industry experts and SolarWinds technical staff. This year, the event has evolved to bring more sessions to user community members and offer new ways to interact and engage with the content.

In this year’s IT Trends Report, 70% of surveyed IT pros expressed concern regarding the gap in available upskill training and what they need to meet the performance challenges of hybrid environments over the next three to five years. THWACKcamp was created to provide IT pros with easy access to educational content when budgets don’t allow for travel to industry events, and delivers on-demand versions of all sessions in recognition of IT pros’ schedule constraints.

Continuing the exploration of the IT pro’s journey into the cloud, this year’s event also features five sessions co-presented with Microsoft Cloud Senior Advocates – Anthony Bartolo, Sonia Cuff, Pierre Roman, Phoummala Schmitt, and Cloud Advocate Team Lead – Rick Claus, discussing how tech pros not only can lift and shift to the cloud, but improve and move their monitoring best practices along with their workloads. In a THWACK member census earlier this year, 54% of those surveyed reported they are using Microsoft® Azure® as their cloud provider – more than any other provider.

“As the lines between data center, cloud, and applications become increasingly blurred, technology professionals are faced with an urgent need for a greater breadth and depth of skillsets,” said Joe Kim, EVP, engineering and global CTO, SolarWinds. “We’re excited to introduce more than double the number of hands-on and how-to sessions this year and help empower today’s technology professionals to be successful in tomorrow’s IT environments.”

Participants who register for the event in advance also gain exclusive access to pre-THWACKcamp “Ask Me (Almost) Anything” sessions and will have the opportunity to submit questions or upvote questions for SolarWinds Head Geeks™ and experts to answer in live, on-camera sessions. Recordings of the first four AM(a)A sessions are available online, and the final session will take place on October 9.

With 45 sessions—more than double THWACKcamp 2018—interspersing deep-dive topics with quick how-tos over two days, this year’s event covers everything from network monitoring and management to application performance monitoring, budgeting, security and governance, cloud and DevOps, managed services, IT operations management, IT service management, logging, and more.

THWACKcamp 2019 Event Schedule

Day One: October 16, 2019

Day One Welcome

Featuring SolarWinds President and CEO Kevin B. Thompson 9:00 a.m. CT Network Management Sessions The Case for Making Your Case 9:05 a.m. CT Customers > Tech Featuring Josh Biggley, Senior Engineer, Infrastructure Applications, Cardinal Health 9:30 a.m. CT So, You Inherited Orion 10:00 a.m. CT The Four Questions Every Monitoring Engineer Is Asked 10:15 a.m. CT How the Federal Government Modernizes Networks 10:30 a.m. CT Application Management Sessions Your Boss Wants Dashboards, And All You Have Is Data 11:00 a.m. CT The Right Tool for the Job: Website Performance Monitoring 11:15 a.m. CT The Big Fail: Avoiding Career-Limiting OpEx Bills 11:30 a.m. CT The Right Tool for the Job: Log Management Analytics 11:45 a.m. CT From Traditional IT to Cloud-First: A Success Story Featuring Chris Stevens, Chief Technology Officer, Traxo 12:00 p.m. CT The Right Tool for the Job: Application Performance Monitoring 12:15 p.m. CT Tools Sessions Five Tools, Enormous IT Impact Featuring Doug Tedder, Principal Consultant, Tedder Consulting, LLC 12:30 p.m. CT Using ipMonitor® in Your Small Business 12:45 p.m. CT Dameware® Remote Everywhere: Help from Anywhere 1:00 p.m. CT Help Desk Success Starts with Users Featuring Kathy Hausmann, Associate Director of Technology Support Services, Saint Mary’s College 1:10 p.m. CT IT Operations Management Sessions Scaling Up and Out with Microsoft Azure Featuring Pierre Roman, Senior Cloud Advocate, Microsoft 1:30 p.m. CT Change Is Good. Monitoring Change Is Better. 1:50 p.m. CT Fitting into IT Society Featuring Stephen Foskett, Organizer in Chief, Tech Field Day 2:00 p.m. CT Your Golden Ticket to Alert Reduction 2:20 p.m. CT

Day Two: October 17

Day Two Welcome

Featuring SolarWinds EVP, Engineering and Global CTO Joe Kim 9:00 a.m. CT IT Operations Management Sessions Upgrade, Migrate, or Both? Featuring Zack Mutchler, Monitoring Engineer – Healthcare Sector 9:05 a.m. CT Cloud Spoils Everything Featuring Rick Claus, Cloud Advocate Team Lead, Microsoft 9:30 a.m. CT Bust the Ghost VMs in Your Cloud Closet 9:45 a.m. CT 2012 Upgrade Grief Therapy Featuring Rick Claus, Cloud Advocate Team Lead, Microsoft 9:55 a.m. CT A Ghost in SolarWinds Machine Learning Featuring Anthony Bartolo, Senior Cloud Advocate, Microsoft 10:15 a.m. CT Security Sessions Cloudy with a Chance of Governance: RBACK, Policy, and Improving Cloud Confidence Featuring Phoummala Schmitt, Senior Cloud Advocate, Microsoft 10:30 a.m. CT Best Practices Against Account Takeover Featuring Chris LaConte, Chief Strategy Officer, SpyCloud 10:45 a.m. CT Who Moved My Active Directory®? Featuring Sonia Cuff, Senior Cloud Advocate, Microsoft 11:00 a.m. CT Managed Services Sessions Sticky Security to Extend Your Value 11:30 a.m. CT Tech Growth Recipes: The Best Ingredients for the Business Featuring David Powell, Chief Revenue Officer, Corsica Tech 11:40 a.m. CT Backstage Tour: How the SolarWinds Internal Help Desk Supports Users 12:00 p.m. CT Automation for the Win 12:10 p.m. CT Secret Keys to the Password Kingdom 12:20 p.m. CT IT Service Management Sessions Graduating from Help Desk to Integrated Service Desk 12:30 p.m. CT Speedy Solutions Suggested: AI in the Service Desk 12:50 p.m. CT One Service Desk to Rule Them All: IT Service Management (ITSM) for Your Employees 1:00 p.m. CT The Orion Platform Sessions Introducing the New Orion Mapping Engine 1:30 p.m. CT Observability in Data Center Networks Featuring Peter Phaal, President, Imon Corp. 1:45 p.m. CT Go Big or Go Home Featuring Jez Marsh, Owner & Principal Consultant, Silverback Systems Services, Ltd. 2:10 p.m. CT

Register today to join the eighth annual THWACKcamp free IT virtual event.

