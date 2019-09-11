Soneva Joins One of the World’s Biggest Civic Movements of All Time: World Cleanup Day

Soneva, the world’s leading luxury resort operator, will be taking part in World Cleanup Day on September 21, 2019 at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani in the Maldives, and at Soneva Kiri in Thailand. Last year, on September 15, World Cleanup Day united 18 million people across 157 countries and territories for the biggest waste collection day in human history. A 36-hour green wave of clean-ups across the globe – beginning in New Zealand and travelling around the world before ending in Hawaii.

World Cleanup Day



This year, Soneva Fushi will work in partnership with the Manta Trust, a UK charity that co-ordinates global research and conservation efforts around rays and their habitats; and Parley, the environmental organisation and global collaboration network known for their adidas x Parley sportswear lines. The event will take place on the island of Eydhafushi from 08:00 to 10:00 Malé time. Five hundred students from 13 different schools will participate in the coastal clean-up of their islands as part of the annual Manta Festival and bring the waste to Eydhafushi, where it will be separated to different types of waste. At the event Soneva Fushi’s Eco Centro team will lead the waste separation with the 500 students. Ocean plastic will be given to Parley, who will have it upcycled to clothing.

Soneva Jani, in the Noonu Atoll, will arrange a clean-up on the nearby Manadhoo island, where the resort team will work with the Manadhoo council and schools. The resort hopes to get additional support for the clean-up from neighbouring resorts.

While in Thailand, on the island of Koh Kood, Soneva Kiri will organise a clean-up of a local coastal area involving both Hosts and resort guests who are interested in taking part. The two most probable locations for the clean-up will be Ao Salad fishing village or Soneva Kiri’s airport island, Koh Mai Si.



World Cleanup Day began in Estonia, in 2008. Fifty-thousand people united to clean up the whole country in just five hours. On that day, a global bottom-up civic movement was born and spread around the globe. This inspired people to follow suit with the same ambitious ‘one country, one-day’ formula. Eleven years later, the idea has grown into a global movement with millions of volunteers and leaders. The simple act of cleaning has become a force that brings people and groups together, who would otherwise never dream of working towards the same goal.

For more information about Soneva, please visit www.soneva.com.

About Soneva Fushi

In 1995, the award-winning luxury resort Soneva Fushi set the standard for all desert island barefoot luxury hideaways in the Maldives. Located in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Soneva Fushi pairs Robinson Crusoe fantasy with intelligent luxury.

Stay in one of the 64 private villas, ranging in size from one to nine bedrooms. Each comes with their own stretch of beach, most have their own pools, and are hidden among dense foliage within touching distance of a pristine coral reef. Intuitive service is provided by Mr./Ms. Friday butlers.

Highlights include the open-air Cinema Paradiso, exploring the cosmos at the high-tech Observatory, the home-made chocolate and ice cream rooms, five hundred wines to choose from, nine different restaurants both on the island itself and at Out of the Blue, the recently completed two-storey overwater structure and countless destination dining options. Soneva launched its floating villa concept, Soneva in Aqua, a luxury two-cabin yacht that sets sail from Soneva Fushi. Explore the treasure trove that is the children’s Den, that comes with a Lego room, dress up room, two pools, a water slide and more. There is a multi-purpose facility that encompasses the Maldives’ only hot glass studio, the glass gallery, and boutique where guests can learn the art of glassblowing.

If the experiences are magical, the philosophy is simple: No news, no shoes. No pretensions either.

www.soneva.com/soneva-fushi.

About Soneva

Soneva is a pioneering family of hospitality properties and products, offering holistic encounters in luxurious and inspiring environments – from world class hotels to outstanding natural locations. Combining luxury with a conscientious approach to sustainability and the environment, and proactively changing the nature of hospitality, it delivers intuitive service and meaningful experiences to the guests. Soneva currently owns and operates Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani and Soneva in Aqua in the Maldives and Soneva Kiri in Thailand.