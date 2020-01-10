Sony Pictures Networks India Appoints Raj Mohan Srinivasan as Chief Information Officer

by businesswireindia.com

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), has appointed Raj Mohan Srinivasan as Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the network. Prior to joining the network, Raj Mohan was in an entrepreneurial role.With over three decades of global experience across organizations such as IBM, Oracle and an entrepreneurial venture, Raj Mohan's expertise lies in Business and IT Strategy, leading business transformation, strategic execution with a deep market focus and financial acumen. He has advised clients across industries in their business strategies, market & product positioning, whilst defining the roadmap for their digital businesses, multi-media and IT platforms. He has hands-on experience in providing solutions on cognitive, Big Data and Analytics on Enterprise Tech Platforms.He holds a Post Graduate degree in Operations Research & Computer Applications from NIT Trichy and is certified as a Global Transformation consultant by Booz Allen and Boston Consulting Group. He is also a certified Corporate Director, from the Institute of Directors, India.A winner of the Malcom Baldrige Award in 1993, he has authored publications on Artificial Intelligence and has two patents in the Knowledge Management Domain.