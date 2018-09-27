Sony Pictures Networks India Is Recognized as One of India's Top 100 Best Companies for Women

by businesswireindia.com

Comments:

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), India’s leading entertainment and sports broadcast network, has been ranked for the 2consecutive year, as the Top 100 Best Companies for Women to work in India. This award is based on a prestigious study conducted by, a global leader on gender equity, and, a pioneer in diversity and inclusion in India. SPN is the only media and broadcast network to be featured in this year’s top 100 companies. Empowering women and attaining gender equity has been SPN’s key focus area and the network has taken consistent efforts in this direction.Currently, in its third edition, the Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) study, aims to recognize and highlight the sustained initiatives undertaken by companies to increase women workforce participation. The 2018 edition had 345 participating companies from across industries. This study was done with the most rigorous, credible and comprehensive methodologies on performance measured across seven key policy clusters namely, workforce profile, flexible work, women’s recruitment and retention, benefits, paid-time-off/parental leave, company culture, safety and security.Over its 23-year journey, SPN has undertaken several award-winning initiatives to create a work atmosphere in which employees can truly fulfil their potential. SPN places emphasis on values, culture and fosters an environment of transparency and empowerment. SPN was one of the first organizations in the country to extend maternity, adoption and surrogacy leave up to 6 months, well before the law mandated it. Pregnant women can also avail preferential parking in the office premises. Further, the network has a special provision of a mothers’ room across its offices, where a new mother can pump and store milk for her baby, and offers near-site crèche facilities for employees to avail for their children. SPN also prioritizes women’s safety, reflecting it in several initiatives such as providing transportation for employees working late, sensitizing employees on prevention of sexual harassment (POSH) and training women employees in self-defense techniques.SPN has won prestigious employer awards in the past – AON India Best Employers 2017 and Top 10 Companies in India for Best Health & Wellness Practices 2017 (awarded by the Society of Human Resource Management and CGP Partners for the fourth consecutive year). These awards are a testimony to the outstanding people practices undertaken by the network.Source: Businesswire