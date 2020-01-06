Sony Pictures Networks India Organizes the ‘SPN Vision Run 2020’ for Visually Challenged Athletes in India

by businesswireindia.com

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) in association with their CSR partner, Cricket Association for the Blind of Maharashtra (CABM), hosted the first edition of the SPN Vision Run 2020 today for visually challenged athletes. The run was flagged off by Rajkumar Bidawatka,

Head of CSR, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN)

and Ramakant Satam, secretary,

Cricket Association for the Blind of Maharashtra (CABM)

along with noted television actors from Sony Pictures Networks India, at the Worli Police Camp ground. The SPN Vision Run 2020 saw over 200 motivated visually challenged athletes accomplish a guided five km run along the Worli Sea Face route in Mumbai.

The SPN Vision Run initiative is focused on the spirit of bridging the gap and creating equal opportunities for differently abled athletes at national sporting levels. This is one more step amongst an ongoing series of sporting activities, to hone the athletes skills and bring them at par with professional level athletes.

This association falls under the Empowerment pillar of SPN’s umbrella CSR campaign, ‘Ek India Happywala’. With an aim towards supporting India’s social development agenda, the campaign over the years has created positive social impact with a special focus on empowering youth from the marginalized sections of the society. SPN believes that sports is a terrific medium of empowerment and is committed to making a tangible impact to the sports narrative in India.

Every participant was honored with a certificate and medal to boost their morale and encourage them to further themselves competitively. Present on the occasion were

The SPN Vision Run 2020 also witnessed the participation of Amarjeet Singh Chawla, aka, Sporty Sikh, a 64-year-old visually challenged marathon runner who celebrated his birthday today by completing his 125th run.

television artists of popular shows like Dev Joshi, Shreedhar Watsar of Baalveer Returns, Aasiya Kazi & Pankaj Berry of Tenali Rama, Smita Bansal, Gulfam Khan & Raashul Tandon of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Mudit, Rishina, Kaaran, Pradeep, Saraswati, Sumbul, Aksh, Nitesh, Varinder, Simran & Debattma of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein along with Indian Idol contestants, Rishab, Ridham, Rohit, Jannabi, Sunny and Shahzanmujeeb.