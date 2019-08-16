Sony Pictures Networks India Takes a Lead With Its 'Freedom of Entertainment' Initiative

by businesswireindia.com

In a unique industry initiative, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) is introducing closed captioning for its linear televised programming starting with two of its popular Hindi serials, ‘Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein’ (Sony Entertainment Television) and ‘Jijaji Chhat Per Hai’ (Sony SAB). Starting 15th August 2019, the afternoon episodes of these two shows will be closed captioned in Hindi.



Through its ‘Freedom of Entertainment’ initiative, Sony Pictures Networks India aims to make entertainment an inclusive experience for everyone including persons

with disabilities.



This is one of the many pioneering initiatives undertaken by SPN. In the months to come, SPN intends to extend this close captioning feature to other popular shows, to ensure that the entertainment it offers can be enjoyed by all. Depending on the technical capability of the downstream platform/service provider, viewers will have the choice to switch-on or switch-off the closed captions.



Please watch our shows with closed captioning and provide feedback by writing in to [email protected] as we endeavour to better this experience.

Source: Businesswire