SonyLIV and Legrand Innovate to Entertain With 'The Good Vibes'

An endearing

LIQVD ASIA- a new-age communications company and Bohemian Films, the web-series brings together two brands that command a strong consumer connect with their respective offerings.

inimitable duo of Naveen Kasturia & Maanvi Gagroo, this 6-part web-series is a light-hearted story of a young couple and their encounter with societal expectations. Humorous yet heartfelt, the first episode of The Good Vibes goes live today on SonyLIV and the YouTube channel of Legrand India.

https://www.sonyliv.com/details/show/5817374099001/The-Good-Vibes

Mr. Sameer Saxena, Director -Marketing, Legrand India:

Mr. Arnab Mitra, Founder of LIQVD ASIA

'The Good Vibes', a new web-series is here and there's more than one reason to look forward.story of a couple, 'The Good Vibes' is one of a kind creative collaboration between Legrand, the innovative electrical brand and SonyLIV, India's premium OTT platform. Produced byThis collaboration stands out at a time when brands are finding innovative ways to tap their audience in the digital ecosystem, without being a force fit. Legrand's creative partnership with SonyLIV and its seamless fit in storytelling without being intrusive makes it a suitable offering. Through this association, Legrand plans to reach out to the larger captive audience of SonyLIV.Starring the"With increasing digital viewership, content curations from brands on OTT platforms are on a rise. We, at SonyLIV, believe in the power of strong storytelling and intend to offer something unique with each property. We are happy to associate with Legrand India and LIQVD ASIA, who share our vision of keeping content at the core of the digital ecosystem. We have tried to blend technology, brand and storytelling seamlessly in The Good Vibes and I hope our viewers enjoy it. This is a perfect example of content marketing to its fullest.""Legrand supplies the essential fuels of daily life- power and data, thereby enabling uninterrupted living. This belief of un-interrupted living is just not limited to a market or a product, but also with daily lives of its consumers. Every relationship in your life is about getting the right vibe. A vibe is invisible but omnipresent. Good vibes improve things. In this series, the vibes of the house and the vibes between the couple become one. Video content is at the forefront of digital marketing today. Legrand as a company through this web series would like to take one step further into the digital ecosystem and engage our modern-day consumer into a meaningful dialogue. The younger India is adopting smarter ways of living and creating their spaces- be it in their connected homes or relationships. At Legrand, we are happy to be part of this modern environment though our products and we thought web series is an effective medium to showcase this to the young and technology-loving India.""It was high time a brand and agency came together to create content that is relevant to their category. More often than not, brands either sponsor content or force product placement into the storyline. We are happy that the brand had faith in the agency's suggestion of creating original content. The story of 'The Good Vibes' is not just that of a couple we can relate to. It is also the story of a brand that has been present in the Indian household for decades and understands its consumers and how it has evolved."