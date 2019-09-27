  • Download mobile app
SonyLIV and PayPal Announce a Strategic Partnership Enabling a Secure and Frictionless Payment Experience for Subscribers

by businesswireindia.com

September 27, 2019

Business Wire India
SonyLIV, India’s first premium video on demand (VOD) platform has partnered with PayPal, the global leader in digital payments to offer a convenient and safe payment experience for millions of SonyLIV users across the country. SonyLIV users can now pay via PayPal enabling them to discover quality content through a premium accelerated checkout experience.
 
PayPal will enable users to subscribe to SonyLIV’s premium content library spanning English shows, select originals, live sports, news and much more. In addition to the globally acclaimed drama series Power Season Finale, which recently went live on SonyLIV, other top-rated English titles like The Good Doctor, Power, Counterpart, A Discovery of Witches, LA’s Finest and Riviera season 1 and 2 form a part of the content repository.
 
Post its foray in the South market, the platform also announced the Tamil version of its popular show from the Sony Pictures Networks India stable ‘Crime Patrol’ with popular actor Ganesh Venkataraman. Toplined by originals like Bhajana Batch in Telugu and Gullak, Heartbreak Hotel, Holycross and 16 in Hindi, SonyLIV aims to bring customized offerings to its local audiences. With a slew of announcements slated to follow, a promising content line-up is sure to keep subscribers hooked on to SonyLIV.
Source: Businesswire

