  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
10 Jul 2018, Edition - 1092, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • PM Modi inaugurates Samsung’s largest plant in Noida, U.P, says ‘key to India and South-Korean relations’
  • South Korean President Moon Jae-in and PM Narendra Modi travels by the Delhi Metro on their way to Samsung plant in Noida
  • The 3 convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape will be hanged for the brutal crime they committed on the night of December 16, 2012
  • Death for Nirbhaya’s rapists upheld, review plea by convicts dismissed
  • NCLT dismisses Cyrus Mistry’s plea against Tata Sons
  • A rival gangster who was lodged in the same jail has been named as a suspect by the Uttar Pradesh police
  • According to the local police, one militant has been killed in the encounter in the forest area of Handwara
  • Schools have been shut down in Mumbai after the city witnessed heavy rainfall
  • AIMIM endorses AIMPLB’s decision to set up Sharia Courts across the country
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

SoundLogic's Voice Assistant Headsets on Flipkart's Flash Sale, Sold out in Record 20 Mins

by businesswireindia.com

July 9, 2018

Business Wire India

SoundLogic’s new range of voice assistant headsets that went on sale on Flipkart on July 7, 2018 at 12 noon was sold out in a flash. The products went out of stock in a record 20 minutes, in what was the first ever-flash sale in the voice assisted headphone category.
 
To celebrate partner-evangelist Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s birthday, which was on the same day, SoundLogic also gave away miniature bats signed by the former Indian captain as a gift to all participants of the flash sale.
 
At the successful flash sale, Hari Kumar G, Senior Director, Electronics Category, Flipkart said, “Making the latest technology available at the most affordable prices has always been a top priority for Flipkart. We are delighted to collaborate with SoundLogic to make the proposition of Voice Assisted Headphones & Speakers a reality. These headphones combine superior sound with ease of use that ensure a great experience for the customer. With Flipkart’s wide market reach, we are certain that this offering is a winning proposition and will strike a chord with our customers reinforcing our undisputed position as industry shapers in the country.”
 
Commenting on the success, Sagar Gwallani, CEO & Co-founder of SoundLogic said, “We are truly humbled by the unprecedented response that reflects the highest level of customer satisfaction and the strong trust in the brand. It is also a great validation of our focused approach and long-term commitment to the Indian market. Our range of Voice-assistant products for India offers a perfect balance of performance and design to give our customers a device that is both supremely powerful and extremely easy to use.”
 
SoundLogic is amongst the first voice assistant products to work on a Bluetooth technology making them platform and OS agnostic. The launched products were available for Flipkart customers at an attractive point of INR 1,499 onwards. The new range of voice assistant audio products come with a dedicated voice activation button. And are optimised to be used with both Google voice and Siri. The universal compatibility allows products to be used with iOS and Android phones.
 
The audio products use Bluetooth and do not require connection with Wi-Fi to enable voice assist making it user-friendly. Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿