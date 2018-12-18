Sowparnika Announces Positive Homes at Coimbatore Revolutionizing the Realty Market

Sowparnika Projects & Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. introduces ‘Positive Homes’ a unique proposition designed and developed based on new age customers demand. Positive Homes comes with uncompromising features and fixtures and price that is unheard of, at a sensibly priced cost.

Sowparnika – Positive Homes

The real estate sector is deeply impacted by various policies including RERA and demonetization. Facing the tough competition that the market faces, Sowparnika grew amongst the worst hit by demonetization. While the sector continues to struggle to find a footing for the past few years, Sowparnika Projects & Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., with its farsightedness, has sailed through these tough times, managing to sell almost 100% of its completed projects.

Apartments, under the Positive Homes series, are expected to be completed in record time of two years. This is a result of Sowparnika’s innovative model developed through experience gained over 15 years from projects across Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. This is being perfected and put into practice in cities such as Bangalore, Coimbatore, Calicut, through its ‘Positive Homes’ series. The stringent standards it follows, 360-degree in-house process, Vertical Integration and efficient construction methods have helped Sowparnika optimize its resources to meet the demands of the new-age customers at an enviable price point.

There is a study which establishes the fact that purchasing a home leads the wish list of more than 80% of first time job seekers, entrepreneurs and even the floating population. Sowparnika, realising the opportunities that lies here, capitalised this opportunity in building luxury homes which suits their aspirational lifestyle at an enviable pricing which they will not feel the pain to pay without compromising their lifestyle.

Sowparnika is geared to crack the conundrum of this tough market, and has been working to make luxury housing within reach of everyone.

Customer-centric approach

“We have designed the series ‘Positive Homes’ keeping in mind the positivity that we have been bringing to our customers for the past 15 years. We aim to bring this to first time home buyers as well – especially those with the dream of purchasing a home, but shy away from doing so. At Sowparnika, under ‘Positive Homes’, we have maintained positive aspects including location, design, vastu, specifications, and most importantly, pricing. Our mission is to create Quality homes for all, homes which are in best locations, accessible easily and that to homes with minimal cost of ownership (Less repairs and maintenance) by providing all branded fixtures and specifications. We will take the concept of Positive Homes across the country, we launched the first series in May 2018 and we got phenomenal response and a great acceptance from our customers. We are ready with a Positive homes Project launch in Trivandrum and in January 2019 we will come with our Positive Homes in Coimbatore. Coimbatore is a growing market and has lot of potential,” said Mr. Ramji Subramaniam, Managing Director, Sowparnika Projects & Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., while speaking about the idea behind Positive Homes

Keeping the aspirations and needs of the new-age customers in mind, the ‘Positive Homes’ series is a perfect choice in terms of location, pricing, ambience, specifications and design. This model is destined to ensure high absorption rates.

No compromise on quality, features and fittings

Apartments under the ‘Positive Homes’ series are designed tastefully keeping in mind the aspirations of generation next because the new-age customer is not willing to compromise on the quality of living. The salient features of ‘Positive Homes’ include Vaastu compliance and has seen the use of brands like Asian Paints, American Standard Bathroom Fittings, Polycab Wires, Schneider Electrical Fittings, Somany Tiles, Johnson Lifts, Futura Kitchen Sinks partnering us to provide quality lifestyle that resonate a positive vibe.

About Sowparnika Projects & Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

Sowparnika has laid strong foundation based on our core values of Commitment, Customer Service and Excellence in what we deliver along with strong teamwork in each and every aspect of the organization. We have 5,000+ satisfied customers, 30+ completed projects, 25+ ongoing projects, 5+ million sq ft developed, 4.5+ million sq ft under development and a strong presence in 3 states, namely, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Company’s vision is to be one of the top 10 preferred brands in the Housing & Infrastructure arena, by Delivering Happiness and Value for a Lifetime.

Their mission is to become one among the top ten housing & infrastructure companies of South India, to achieve INR 1,000 crore turnover and a successful IPO by 2022, provide high-quality value homes through continuous innovations, improvements and timely delivery, create a culture of consistent growth and offer a transparent work environment that enhances employee excellence.

Some of the projects of Sowparnika in Bengaluru include Flamenco (Sarjapur), Columns (Whitefield), Tharangini (Sarjapur), Purple Rose (Hoskote), Sanvi Phase 2 (Whitefield), Swastika 2 (Sarjapur) and Pranathi (Kumbalgodu).

For more information, please visit www.sowparnika.com.