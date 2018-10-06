Sowparnika Introduces Homes at ‘Zero Cost’ for the Buyers

Sowparnika Projects and Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., a leading real estate company, has announced zero cost homes, where they would be offering home units at no cost. The homes could now be purchased absolutely free of cost with minimal or no initial investment.

Zero Campaign Poster

The campaign, by the sensibly priced real estate company, will help encourage homebuyers, especially first timer, to take a step towards fulfilling their dream of purchasing homes at no cost.

A homebuyer pays a five percent initial down payment, after which Sowparnika will bear the remaining costs involved through PRE- EMI scheme, while also returning the down payment to the homebuyer. Once the keys are handed over to the buyer, he can pay the balance 5% (5:90:5 loan scheme) money to the company 3 months after taking possession. After possession, the customer can stay in the apartment for three months and then pay out the balance or rent out and pay the balance with the rent amount accumulated. This campaign helps the homebuyer reap out the benefits of his purchase while also encouraging him to own a house.

Raja Mukherjee, Chief Marketing Officer, Sowparnika Projects and Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., launched this campaign saying, “We have completed 15 successful years in the real estate market. What better way to celebrate this by sharing our happiness with our customers. The campaign will further encourage homebuyers from across the country, who have expressed their interest in key markets such as Bangalore and Mysore among other locations. This will make Home Buying easiest.’’

While announcing the campaign, Ramji Subramaniam, Managing Director, Sowparnika Projects and Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. commented, “Purchasing a home has been considered a lengthy process, wherein a first time homebuyer was always apprehensive towards taking this step. We, at Sowparnika, aim to break this myth that buying a home is a difficult process and are in fact helping them in the purchase process. This year, we have witnessed an increasing number of units sold with more than 80% of the buyers being millennials or first time homebuyers. We will continue to build and maintain this trust that our customers have on us, while delivering happiness to them.”

Sowparnika celebrates 15 years in providing homes to buyers, from across the country, in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The campaign is set to launch on October 5th, 2018 where homebuyers can express their interest towards purchasing a home by registering at www.sowparnika.com.

About Sowparnika Projects and Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

The company’s vision is to be one of the top 10 preferred brands in the Housing and Infrastructure arena, by ‘Delivering Happiness and Value for a Lifetime’.

Their mission is to become one among the top ten housing and infrastructure companies of South India, to achieve INR 1,000 crore turnover and a successful IPO by 2022, provide high-quality value homes through continuous innovations, improvements and timely delivery, create a culture of consistent growth and offer a transparent work environment that enhances employee excellence.

Sowparnika, headquartered in Bangalore, has laid strong foundation based on our core values of Commitment, Customer Service and Excellence in what we deliver along with strong teamwork in each and every aspect of the organization. They have 6,000+ satisfied customers, 35+ completed projects, 30+ ongoing projects, 5+ million sq. ft. developed, 4.5+ million sq. ft. under development and a strong presence in 3 states, namely, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Some of the projects of Sowparnika in Bengaluru include Flamenco (Sarjapur), Columns (Whitefield), Tharangini (Sarjapur), Purple Rose (Hoskote), Sanvi Phase 2 (Whitefield), Swastika 2 (Sarjapur), Pranathi (Kumbalgodu), Indraprastha (Soukya Road, Whitefield), Unnathi (Attibele) and Landmark (Mysore).

For more information, please visit http://www.sowparnika.com/.