SPIC Rolls Our Strategic HR Initiatives for Better Organization Performance

by businesswireindia.com

The new HR initiative has been rolled out based on an employee survey & feedback led by an external HR consultant; it is based on the new leadership practice of ‘continuous learning’

Key areas of training and development are knowledge sharing, technical up-skilling, Health & safety, and employee well-being

SPIC, one of India’s pioneers and leading agri-nutrient and fertilizers company and part of AM International Holdings Limited, Singapore announced the rollout of a strategic HR program for improved organizational learning and performance. The program has been rolled out at a pan India level across all its offices and manufacturing plants in Chennai and Tuticorin. The program is in addition to the current employee training programs and is based on the new global concept of ‘continuous learning.'



Commenting on this new initiative Mr. Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman SPIC & Founder Chairman, AM International Group, Singapore, said, "Talent and people leadership are critical competitive advantages of AM International group and this program is in line with our thinking. I congratulate the leadership team at SPIC for rolling out such a futuristic program whereby employees are future ready both in professional skills and cultural aspects. A vital element of the program is the focus on ‘continuous learning’ which ensures that up-skilling and re-skilling happens in the organization regularly.



I believe that for organizations to win in the next decade, talent and technology will be the key differentiators. Moreover, with such measures, we are working towards creating an agile, nimble and meritocracy driven work-culture and a healthy pipeline of future leaders.”



Continuous learning is a new leadership and management concept whereby knowledge is not limited to training sessions or classrooms. It is embedded in the professionals' everyday life to ensure better acceptability and retention. SPIC's new initiative was launched based on a one on one pulse employee survey conducted across its offices and manufacturing plants by a reputed external HR coach. Organizations are imbibing this approach to ensure that employees are up skilled with new and disruptive business practices on an almost real-time basis.



The key focus areas are Training & Development, Technical and Non-technical sessions for Knowledge and skill upliftment, Health & Safety training and demonstration. An exciting aspect of this initiative has been the inclusion of a training program for the spouses of employees; it reiterates AM International group's focus on creating work-life balance ensuring that homemakers and family members regularly upgrade themselves in terms of well-being, health and lifestyle best practices.



A total of 1100 employees of SPIC will participate in this program. It is being monitored by the HR team in collaboration with the HR coach. This will be in addition to the in-house regular training programs (4-day career development, six-day Supervisory Development & 13-day management development) and other training and development programs.

Source: Businesswire