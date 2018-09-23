‘Spirit of Wipro’ Run 2018 Held in 125 Cities Across 34 Countries

by businesswireindia.com

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today organized the 13edition of the ‘Spirit of Wipro’ Run in 125 cities across 34 countries. Several thousands of Wipro employees, their friends and families, alumni, customers, partners and suppliers came together for the Run. The theme for this year’s Run was ‘We Before Me’, a concept rooted in the spirit of camaraderie that drives the ‘Spirit of Wipro’ Run and celebrates the collective passion of participants and teams whose goal is to connect rather than just compete.The Run is an annual global initiative to champion and reinforce the core values of the organization: Be passionate about clients’ success, Treat each person with respect, Be global and responsible, and Unyielding integrity in everything we do.said, “Everything we do at Wipro is firmly rooted in the ‘Spirit of Wipro’. The ‘Spirit of Wipro’ Run embodies that commitment. Long distance running requires perseverance, long days of physical and mental preparation, and determination for the cause. It is fantastic to see the collective spirit of Wiproites and our clients and friends across the globe who put ‘We Before Me’ to make the Run a success.”said, “The ‘Spirit of Wipro’ Run is among the largest employee engagement events in the world. It is a great manifestation of what the spirit of togetherness and genuine collaboration can achieve. The Run that brings together our employees, their families and friends, clients, partners and suppliers, emphasizes our commitment towards putting greater common good over individual interests.”The ‘Spirit of Wipro’ Run 2018 was organized in New Jersey, Portland, Mountain View, Atlanta, Tampa, Boston, Austin, Dallas, Nottingham, Reading, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Edmonton, Ottawa, Dublin, Yokohama, Kuala Lumpur, Curitiba, Guadalajara, Mexico City, Cebu, Manila, Doha, Dubai, Dalian, Singapore, Johannesburg, and Zurich among other cities. In India, the ‘Spirit of Wipro Run’ was held in 15 cities, including Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata. The event saw an officially timed 21K or half marathon in Bangalore, Chennai, and Pune. This apart, timed 10K races were held in Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.Each year the proceeds from the Run are used towards social causes identified by participants, globally. The funds raised by the runners globally are matched by Wipro Limited and are used by Wipro Cares, the community initiatives arm of Wipro Limited. In the United States, where Wipro has a significant presence, the funds will be used to support K-12 education support programs in underserved communities. In India, the 2018 edition of the Run will support the educational needs of underprivileged and disadvantaged children.Source: Businesswire