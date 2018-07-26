Squad up in PUBG MOBILE’s July Update that Features All-new War Mode and Clan System

by newsvoir.com

Tencent Games and PUBG Corp. supercharge the intensity of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBG MOBILE) by introducing a major game update that introduces an action-packed War Mode and all-new clan system.





PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile



Following June’s introduction of First Person Perspective Mode, PUBG MOBILE’s latest content drop amplifies the action from the rugged terrain of the Miramar and Erangel realms. Players on iOS and Android can skydive in to the new epic battle of War Mode where teams duke it out on a small patch of the battlefield. Teamwork and grit are continuously tested, as players respawn repeatedly until one team reaches 100 points. Players earn three points for killing an opponent, one point for killing a downed opponent and one point for saving a teammate.



In addition to War Mode, PUBG Mobile’s July update delivers an all-new way for players to team up and dominate with the introduction of the clan system. Players can create and customize unique clan icons and work to earn exclusive rewards by climbing in ranks and completing challenges.



Other game-related updates for PUBG MOBILE today include:

New Region Categorization – Nationality, clan, and friend information are now viewable on title screens, and players can enlist in War Zones that are categorized by geographical region;

New Achievement System – Players can participate in fun challenges to unlock achievements and earn in-game items;

Exclusive Skins – Even more zany skins are available for customization, including player armor, weapons, planes, and even vehicle finishes;

SLR Sniper Rifle – The deadly SLR rifle from PUBG on PC arrives in PUBG MOBILE for additional carnage, along with new grip and scope accessories.



PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and GooglePlay.







PUBG MOBILE War Mode Trailer



Official – Two Announcement Trailers







About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is developed by Tencent Games and PUBG Corp. and based on PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, the original PC and Xbox One gaming phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote 8×8 km island to do battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.



For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.



About Tencent Games

Tencent Holdings Limited (SEHK 700) is a leading provider ofInternetvalue added services, also the key shareholder of Riot, Supercell and Miniclip. Tencent Games, part of Tencent Holdings Limited, is a leading world-class online game developer and operator. Tencent Games is dedicated to creating a reliable, fun, and professional interactive entertainment experience for users through the creation of quality multi-segment online game products.

Source: Newsvior