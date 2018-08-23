Srishti Kaur Teen Universe 2017 Showstops for Cotton is Cool Campaign

Teen Universe 2017 Srishti Kaur turned the showstopper at the Heart and Soul – Women with Spirit Awards and pledged her support to the fashion show 'Cotton is Cool' campaign.



Mrs. Ratan Kaul and Shilpa Raina Wahal Presenting Momento to Srishti Kaur the Showstopper

at Public Diplomacy Forum



This event was organised by Mrs. Ratan Kaul and Shilpa Raina Wahal of Public Diplomacy forum, held at Le Meridien Hotel, Delhi.



In this fashion show, all the celebrities walked the ramp in bespoke MISE A' JOUR couture garments. The showstopper Teen Universe 2017 – Srishti Kaur – accessorised herself with her own brand “Eliferous” Jewellery in support of the unique cause.

A student of London College of Fashion, Srishti a 20 year old believes in keeping her dreams alive. The Delhi-born young diva strongly highlights the need for having faith in one's vision and working with immense perseverance to realize all goals in life.

She is an Ambassador of Indian cancer society. She campaigned along with honorable Prime Minister Narender Modi to raise awareness for Cancer Preventions. She is also a philanthropist and an active participant of Tree planting campaigns which bolster PM Modi's pet project “Swacch Bharat Abhiyan”.



The teen diva's another social initiative is 'Apna Ghar', a school for the children of financially weaker section. She has launched a brand called "Eliferous" in India's Beach Fashion Week. This fashion accessories brand promotes the "Make in India" campaign.



Srishti has also been providing financial assistance to various blind institutions. Her acts of kindness are exemplary for all the young teens of India.



During the fashion show, a crowning ceremony was also held in which 18-year-old Bhavna Jain was crowned Miss Teen Earth India 2018.



At the ceremony, Bhavna Jain was honoured by Mr. Udit Raj, Member of Indian Parliament (Lok Sabha), sashing by K. L. Ganju – Consul General (HY) and felicitation by Renu Hussain (Author and Poet) and Rita Gangwani.



Bhavna will now represent India, through the Teen India Organisation with Jasmeet Kaur as the National Director, in Ecuador for the Miss Teen Earth 2018 beauty pageant.