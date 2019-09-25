Stack Overflow Names Prashanth Chandrasekar New CEO

by businesswireindia.com

Stack Overflow, the most trusted online developer community visited by over 50 million people each month, today announced the appointment of Prashanth Chandrasekar as its new Chief Executive Officer. Chandrasekar joins Stack Overflow from Rackspace, and brings deep experience leading and scaling global, high-growth cloud-based businesses. Joel Spolsky, Stack Overflow’s co-founder and outgoing CEO, will remain Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors.

Chandrasekar held multiple senior leadership roles at cloud services company Rackspace, most recently serving as Senior Vice President & General Manager of the company’s Cloud & Infrastructure Services portfolio of businesses. Chandrasekar also built, led, and scaled Rackspace’s high-growth Managed Public Clouds business that helped customers migrate and run on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. Previous to Rackspace, he worked at Barclays Investment Bank and Capgemini in various leadership, operations and strategic advisory roles.

Chandrasekar, who hails from Bangalore, India, the city with the highest number of Stack Overflow users in the world, has a BS in Computer Engineering from the University of Maine, a Masters in Engineering Management from Cornell University, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“Prashanth is a phenomenal leader with an exceptional track record of driving strategic growth in the global cloud and services industry,” said Spolsky. “His passion for our community and products, along with a deep understanding of developers, make him a tremendous asset for Stack Overflow as the company continues its path of innovating the most promising tools for the developers architecting our digital future.”

“I am truly honored to lead Stack Overflow and its incredibly talented team to help realize such a global, high impact mission,” said Chandrasekar. “Stack Overflow’s massive global user base of over 50 million coders and developers rely on its robust community and platform on a daily basis. I’m excited to work with the team to drive the next era of growth and compelling products for our customers and to unveil the deep impact Stack Overflow has as the life force behind the internet.”

ABOUT STACK OVERFLOW

Stack Overflow is the largest, most trusted online community for anyone that codes to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers. More than 50 million unique visitors come to Stack Overflow each month to help solve coding problems, develop new skills, and find job opportunities, making it one of the 50 most-visited websites in the world. Stack Overflow partners with top companies such as Bloomberg, Lyft, and Microsoft to help them enable, understand, hire, and engage the world's developers, with products and services focused on knowledge sharing, developer marketing, advertising, and technical recruiting. Founded in 2008, Stack Overflow is headquartered in New York, with offices in London and Munich.

