StackRoute – a Digital Transformation Partner for Corporates by NIIT Recognized as ‘Leading Innovative Learning Partner for Enterprises’

by businesswireindia.com

StackRoute, a digital transformation partner for corporates to build multi-skilled full stack developers at scale, has won the ‘’ award at Dataquest Digital Leadership Conclave & Awards 2018. The award was received by Udai Singh, Chief Strategy Officer, NIIT Limited at a recent ceremony organized in New Delhi.Dataquest ICT Conference & Awards 2018 is the Annual conference of IT Leaders and Decision Makers organized by Cybermedia. This year it focused on 5 big issues – IT Infrastructure & Cloud, Security, Bigdata & Analytics, and emerging solutions like IoT and AI. These are compelling technologies but continue to throw up challenges before technology and business decision makers in governments and organizations.StackRoute® is an NIIT incubated venture. Established in August 2015, StackRoute runs programming, quality-engineering, data-science and digital architect series bootcamps. StackRoute programs are designed to be outcome oriented and work towards business relevant outcomes. As digital transformation partner, StackRoute works with large IT services companies and product engineering companies in building multi-skilled high performing full stack developers.Speaking on the occasion,, said,StackRoute focuses on full stack technologies (Java spring, .NET code, JavaScript – MEAN/MERN), emerging architectures and design trends in the Digital Ecosystem. Its graduates work on complex full stack web application around microservices, stream computing, distributed real time event processing, machine learning, natural language processing, and building reactive and performant applications.Source: Businesswire