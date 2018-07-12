  • Download mobile app

12 Jul 2018, Edition - 1094, Thursday

StackRoute – a Digital Transformation Partner for Corporates by NIIT Recognized as the Most Innovative Learning Partner for Enterprises

by businesswireindia.com

July 12, 2018

Business Wire India
StackRoute, a digital transformation partner for corporates to build multi-skilled full stack developers @ scale, has won the ‘Most Innovative Learning Partner for Enterprises’ award at Times Ascent – National Award for Excellence in Training & Development. The award is a recognition of StackRoute’s track record in creating multi-skilled, multi-disciplinary and product engineering full stack developers. The award ceremony was organized in Mumbai on 5th July 2018.

Times Ascent – National Award for Excellence in Training & Development is organized by the Human Resources Development Management Committee of the World HRD Congress. It is the only award that gives public recognition to achievements in training and development of individuals and companies, whether large or small and whatever the nature of their business and services.

StackRoute® is an NIIT incubated venture. Established in August 2015, StackRoute runs programming, quality-engineering, data-science and Digital Architect series bootcamps. StackRoute programs are designed to be outcome oriented and work towards business-relevant outcomes.

As digital transformation partner, StackRoute works with large IT services companies and product engineering companies in building multi-skilled high performing full stack developers.

“Outcome driven” and “Practitioner led”, StackRoute today has created a niche for itself as the product engineering start-up in the learning domain providing disruptive learning solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sapnesh Lalla, CEO, NIIT Ltd, said, We are delighted to receive this award that reiterates our commitment to create elite full-stack programmers, who can become key members of high-performance teams in top notch product engineering companies and IT firms.”
 
StackRoute focuses on full stack technologies (Java spring, .NET code, JavaScript – MEAN/MERN), emerging architectures and design trends in the Digital Ecosystem. Our graduates work on non-trivial full stack web application around Microservices, stream computing, distributed real time event processing, machine learning, natural language processing and building reactive and performant applications.
Source: Businesswire

