Stanford Graduate School of Business Launches Stanford Embark, a New Online Toolkit for Entrepreneurs Across the Globe

In its commitment to furthering global reach and meaningful impact, Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) announced Stanford Embark, an online self-paced resource to help guide entrepreneurs through each stage of their business venture.

Stanford Embark is an interactive membership-based toolkit for emerging and established entrepreneurs. The resource is designed by Stanford GSB’s world-class faculty and successful entrepreneurs, combining high-level insights on building ventures with tactical steps necessary for launching or validating a sustainable business.

Entrepreneurs across the globe will have access to and utilize Stanford Embark’s flexible modules and interactive tools to evaluate their progress and develop a personalized “startup canvas,” that will act as a roadmap and help apply what they learn directly to their venture. For the first time, Stanford GSB will make its proprietary entrepreneurship-centered content and teaching accessible to a wider audience through this set of tested tools.

“Stanford Embark enables the GSB to reach a whole new community of entrepreneurs all over the world,” said Stefanos Zenios, the co-director of Stanford GSB’s Center for Entrepreneurial Studies, and the Investment Group of Santa Barbara Professor of Entrepreneurship and Professor of Operations, Information & Technology. “Building a business can be isolating and overwhelming; we wanted to simplify the process and support entrepreneurs during their journey with research-based, founder-proven resources.”

Stanford Embark adds to Stanford GSB’s entrepreneurship-centered courses and program offerings. The demand for content that cultivates a better understanding of the issues facing the entrepreneurial community has steadily increased since the school established the Center for Entrepreneurial Studies (CES) in 1996.

Stanford Embark’s curriculum draws on more than two decades of teaching and research on entrepreneurship. This new online toolkit adopts frameworks used in Stanford GSB classes to equip entrepreneurs with the actionable content they need to launch and grow their businesses. A group of test users, each in different stages of their entrepreneurial journey, have been exploring Stanford Embark over the past four weeks and utilizing its tools to develop and grow their businesses.

“Prior to using Stanford Embark, I didn’t have the one tool that helped me stay organized and allowed me to look at my business plan holistically,” said Nibi Lawson, a Stanford Embark beta user who is building a business that will be a one-stop solution for natural Afro hair, called KinkyApothecary. “When I went through the individual modules, I learned how important, and necessary, it is to include customer personas in my plan. Embark not only helped me recognize that gap but also showed me how to address it.”

Stanford Embark users will have access to all modules, which will enable them to:

Identify target customers and build personas

Develop a prototype

Create value propositions

Define a go-to-market strategy

Determine the right profit model

Stanford Embark is available immediately. The introductory membership price is $99 for three months; the standard price will then be $395 for six months. To subscribe to Stanford Embark or to learn more, visit: http://startup.stanford.edu/.

Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) is developing the next generation of principled global leaders. Since 1925, Stanford GSB has been delivering rigorous and experiential management education combined with personal development and leadership that has the power to change both careers and lives. Stanford GSB’s faculty are empowered to design and discover original research that pushes the boundaries of knowledge. The school’s diverse programs include the 2-year MBA program; 1-year Master of Science program for experienced leaders (MSx); PhD program; Executive Education; Stanford LEAD, an online certificate program; and Stanford Seed, a Stanford GSB-led initiative that partners with entrepreneurs in emerging markets to build thriving enterprises that transform lives.

