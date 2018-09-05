Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte – an Iconic Global Favourite, Now in India

by businesswireindia.com

StarbucksPumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) fans can rejoice now! The global fan-favourite beverage is now available in all Starbucks stores across India.Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) is an annual tradition for many, and today, it has taken on a life of its own. It is an icon in the US, and is one of the most awaited beverages across the globe. This limited edition beverage infuses Starbucks signature espresso and milk, highlighted by flavor notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. Topped with whipped cream and real pumpkin pie spices, PSL symbolizes the arrival of the fall season for Starbucks customers worldwide.“Starbucks is committed to delivering an unparalleled, unique experience for every customer. We are delighted to bring the global seasonal classic beverage, Pumpkin Spice Latte to our customers in India. PSL is iconic and a must-have for all Starbucks customers. Our partners have handcrafted the beverage to perfection, featuring Starbucks espresso at the core and unique ingredient combinations, which take the beverage experience to a whole new level,” said“The Starbucks journey in India has been extremely fruitful. Bringing Pumpkin Spice Latte to India, the pioneer of seasonal beverages is like bringing a little bit of autumn to India. Also, we plan to introduce more beverages that represent and symbolize the Starbucks brand and its world of coffee,” she added.Pumpkin Spice Latte is available across all Starbucks stores in India. It is available in hot, iced and blended versions for a limited time period only.Source: Businesswire