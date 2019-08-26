  • Download mobile app
26 Aug 2019
Starting October 1 IndiGo and GoAir to Operate all Domestic Flights from T1 and International from T2 while SpiceJet to Shift Full Operation to T2

Covai Post Network

August 26, 2019

GVK led Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will witness unification of operations at terminal 1 and 2 starting October 1, 2019 for domestic flights of IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir. This will ensure convenience to passengers travelling through Mumbai International Airport, thereby benefitting both airlines and passengers at large.

 

Airline

Domestic flights

International flights

IndiGo

T1

T2

GoAir

T1

T2

SpiceJet

T2

T2

 

Having catered to over 48 million passengers in 2018-2019, CSMIA is always abuzz with travellers. Being one of the busiest airports in India, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has allocated Terminal 1 with terminal boarding bridges for all airlines. While the Terminal 2 of the airport operates both domestic as well as international flight, the airport currently operates 50 international and 9 domestic airlines. The primary runway at CSMIA handles more than 46 arrivals and departures per hour while the secondary runway has a capacity of 35 flight movements per hour.

 

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has always taken keen initiatives keeping in mind the passenger first approach. Through the world-class services and offerings, CSMIA endeavors to provide a convenient and comfortable experience to passengers travelling via Mumbai. Right from paperless boarding to ordering food from an app to body scanners, CSMIA has always put passengers first!

 
Source: Newsvior

