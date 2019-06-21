Startups to Compete at First-ever Dubai Startup Hub Roadshow in India

30% of startups registered with Dubai Startup Hub are Indian-owned, while more than 38,000 Indian companies are members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Dubai Startup Hub Roadshow to be hosted in Delhi and Bangalore on June 24 th -26 th , showcasing competitive advantages offered by Dubai startup ecosystem

Innovative startups from India will have an opportunity to pitch and compete for business setup support in Dubai when they gather for the first-ever Dubai Startup Hub roadshow which will be held in Delhi and Bangalore on June 24th-26th 2019.

The roadshow is organised by Dubai Startup Hub, an initiative of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which provides a platform for startups to participate in programmes, initiatives, trainings and collaborate and network with key stakeholders within Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.



The initiative aims to identify and attract high-potential startups from India that offer cutting-edge solutions that can be adapted in the Dubai market and support the city’s strategic plans to become a global innovation hub and knowledge-based economy.



The three-day roadshow, supported by Startup India and NASSCOM 10000 Startups, will also feature site visits, informative presentations from leading UAE public and private players that support startups in Dubai, namely Dubai Startup Hub, Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (DTEC), STEP Group and Startup Bootcamp, roundtable and panel discussions, and success stories from Indian startups that have benefited from the Dubai Startup Hub platform and built successful businesses in Dubai.



Mr. Omar Khan, Director of International Offices at Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry said, “India is not only a market of strategic importance to Dubai and Dubai Chamber, it has also become a key source market for Dubai’s growing startup eco-system. The country has become a testbed for blockchain, artificial intelligence and smart city solutions, and we have seen many Indian startups enter Dubai market in recent years that have brought with them innovative business concepts.”

Khan noted that Indian businesses are well represented within Dubai’s business community, as 30% of startups registered with Dubai Startup Hub members are Indian-owned, while more than 38,000 Indian companies are Dubai Chamber members. He expressed his optimism about the prospects of the roadshow and added that attracting Indian startups to Dubai remains one of the key focuses of Dubai Chamber’s representative office in Mumbai.

Dubai Chamber launched Dubai Startup Hub in 2016 as an online platform to connect startups, entrepreneurs, developers, venture capitalists and students, enabling them to learn about new opportunities and create new partnerships that stimulate economic growth.