State Street Appoints Head of its Business in UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) announced that it has appointed Jörg Ambrosius as head of its UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) business. Ambrosius, an 18-year State Street veteran will report to Francisco Aristeguieta, the newly appointed head of State Street’s international business. Ambrosius will succeed Liz Nolan who was named head of State Street’s Global Delivery team, managing global operations and infrastructure, earlier this year. Ambrosius will also serve on State Street’s Management Committee, its senior-most strategy and policy making group. Ambrosius’s appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

As head of State Street for EMEA, Ambrosius will be responsible for all business activities in the region including driving strategy, stewarding client engagement, developing talent, overseeing risk management, pursuing growth opportunities as well as managing relationships with diverse stakeholders including local officials and regulators.

Ambrosius has more than 25 years experience in the financial services industry. He was most recently co-head of State Street’s Global Services business in EMEA and head of its global sovereign wealth servicing business. In these positions he was responsible for driving and executing business strategies, risk management processes and delivering a ‘one State Street’ experience for clients.

“The EMEA region is very important to us and we are proud to have had a presence there for almost 50 years with more than 13,000 employees,” said Francisco Aristeguieta. “Throughout his career Jörg has demonstrated successful leadership of key businesses and teams and will now drive our EMEA strategy forward. Our clients and the industry are at a moment of profound change and Jörg’s track-record as a strategic partner to institutional clients, his knowledge of complex and diverse regional regulations as well as his experience working across broad stakeholder groups position him perfectly for this role. I am confident he will deliver successful outcomes for our clients and our firm.”

Ambrosius added: “I am excited to take on this new role at such an important time for State Street, our clients and the industry. It is vital that we are focused on providing strategic partnership to our clients to help them navigate challenges and achieve their objectives, while delivering on our financial commitments to our shareholders and maintaining risk excellence. We have a very strong platform in EMEA from which to build, and I look forward to working with the teams across the region to drive growth and deliver returns.”

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is the world's leading provider of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $32.6 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.8 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2019, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 40,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR® Gold ETF and the SPDR® Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF (approximately $33 billion as of March 31, 2019), for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

