STATS Appoints Steve Xeller as Chief Revenue Officer

by businesswireindia.com

STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence, today expanded its executive roster with the introduction of Steve Xeller as Chief Revenue Officer. Xeller will be focused on driving global revenue growth through coordinated sales and marketing initiatives, while working hand-in-hand with STATS’ growing customer success team.

“We are excited to have Steve join our leadership team, bringing extensive experience successfully managing high-performing global sales teams,” said Carl Mergele, Chief Executive Officer at STATS. “With over twenty years of software experience, Steve understands the evolving needs of our customers and how to scale our global sales opportunities to provide customized solutions for a wide array of teams, leagues, brands and media, broadcast and technology companies. I couldn’t be happier to bring him on board and am confident he will be a great fit for the team.”

Xeller brings over 20 years of experience building and leading global sales teams for a variety of software companies. He joins STATS from MicroStrategy, where he served as Executive Vice President of International Sales, responsible for all customer revenue functions globally. Prior to MicroStrategy, Xeller has also held leadership roles at Experian, Lexmark, Brainware, and Paychex.

“STATS is leading the sports technology space with innovative solutions powered by best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning,” said Xeller. “With the recent release of STATS Edge and a variety of innovative products and solutions on the way, I see a huge opportunity for generating growth worldwide, and look forward to joining this robust team that is setting new benchmarks for the future of our industry.”

As Chief Revenue Officer at STATS, Steve will oversee all direct sales and sales enablement across six continents with a growth-focused strategy. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Fairfield University.

About STATS

STATS is the global leader in sports intelligence, operating at the intersection of sports and technology. The world’s most innovative brands, technology companies, leagues and dozens of world championship teams trust STATS to find their winning edge. STATS combines the industry’s fastest and most accurate data platform with video analysis, sports content and research, player tracking, and the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to provide unparalleled media and team performance solutions. The pioneer of live sports data, STATS continues to speed innovation in the industry with STATS Edge™, the first-ever team performance solution powered by AI. For more information, go to www.stats.com and follow STATS on Twitter @STATS_Insights.

