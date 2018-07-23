STATS Taps Dr. Helen Sun, Former CTO of JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking Division, to Lead STATS’ Technology Operations

by businesswireindia.com

Today, STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence, expanded its executive roster with the introduction of Dr. Helen Sun as Chief Technology Officer. Sun will oversee STATS’ product, engineering, artificial intelligence and data production teams in developing the next generation of products and services that will revolutionize the performance and experience of sports.

Sun joins STATS from JPMorgan Chase, most recently serving as Chief Technology Officer of the Commercial Banking division. For over 22 years, Sun has a proven record as a technology strategist and thought leader in previous roles as Vice President of Cloud Computing, Information Management, and Architecture at Motorola Solutions; Senior Director of Global Enterprise Architecture at Salesforce; and Director of Enterprise Architecture at Oracle.

“Helen is a leader in transforming businesses through innovative solutions and she will be a driving force in building upon our reputation as the leading sports technology company in the world,” said Carl Mergele, Chief Executive Officer at STATS. “The depth of Helen’s knowledge and experience make her a perfect fit as we deliver new products that are backed by best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning. We are thrilled to have a technology expert of Helen’s caliber come on board.”

Sun earned a Ph.D. in Education Technology and Information Systems from The University of Toledo prior to her extensive leadership experience across multiple financial and software organizations. She has been recognized by the Chicago Business Journal as “Business Woman of the Year” and as a featured speaker at the University of Chicago’s “Women in Analytics” symposium. On July 16, Sun was recognized in Crain's Tech 50 of 2018.

“I am thrilled to be joining an impressive team that is committed to providing cutting-edge solutions powered by artificial intelligence that is leading the standard for technology and software platforms,” said Sun. “STATS’ commitment to technology and innovation, particularly when it comes to advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, make it an exciting opportunity. I look forward to creating new benchmarks for the future of sports and technology.”

About STATS

STATS is the global leader in sports intelligence, operating at the intersection of sports and technology. The world’s most innovative brands, technology companies, leagues and dozens of world championship teams trust STATS to find their winning edge. STATS combines the industry’s fastest and most accurate data platform with video analysis, sports content and research, player tracking, and the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to provide unparalleled media and team performance solutions. The pioneer of live sports data, STATS continues to speed innovation in the industry with STATS Edge™, the first-ever team performance solution powered by AI. For more information, go to www.stats.com and follow STATS on Twitter @STATS_Insights.

