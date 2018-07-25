  • Download mobile app

25 Jul 2018, Edition - 1107, Wednesday

StoreHippo 1st E-commerce Platform to Offer PWA Out of the Box

by newsvoir.com

July 25, 2018

StoreHippo®, the leading SaaS e-commerce platform is all set to radically change the mobile e-commerce scene with Progressive Web Apps (PWA). Now all the stores built on StoreHippo are PWA which means, they have a mobile app like look, feel and functionality even though they open in a browser. This offering from StoreHippo eliminates the need for developing separate mobile apps for Android or iOS as the website itself is a web app. PWA allows to prompt the user to add a shortcut to their home screen offering the e-commerce stores the same accessibility and visibility as a native app. This technological shift makes it easier to engage and convert customers even if they are using entry-level smartphones.
 

PWA PR for StoreHippo


StoreHippo has been using web apps since its inception and it was the 1st e-commerce platform to use PWA for Ecommerce. Over the years, as the PWA technology matured, StoreHippo used it extensively to offer more functionalities that bring the e-commerce sites closer to native(mobile) app experience. PWA makes the e-commerce stores;
 

  • Faster and more engaging for the users

  • Work on any device with modern browsers

  • Fit to any device screen size

  • Able to work online or even offline

  • Require less space compared to mobile apps

  • Easily discoverable by search engines

  • HTTPS ensures high security and privacy

  • Easy to access, anywhere, anytime










StoreHippo + PWA = The Winning Combination for Future-Ready E-commerce Stores

Using PWA for E-commerce brings all the websites powered by StoreHippo in the league of technologically advance next-generation stores. The store-owners can make their store PWA enabled by turning on some simple settings. Thanks to the inherent capabilities of PWA, the e-commerce stores powered by StoreHippo can now match the figures of successful PWA sites that have witnessed;
 

  • Better customer engagement and retention

  • Up to 70%-80% increase in overall conversions

  • Significant increase in mobile conversions

  • 50%-60% increase in pages per session

  • 40-50% increase in re-engagement

  • 2x increase in new users

  • Substantial decrease in bounce rate

 







Rajiv Kumar, Founder & CEO of StoreHippo, says, “Mobile is where 70% of your customers are and you simply can’t afford to lose them. App fatigue is a real thing and it is growing. So, e-commerce stores need a solution that helps them reach their customers on their smartphones without the need to download a mobile app. StoreHippo enables etailers to achieve this with the hottest technology of our time. The positive effects of switching to PWA stores designed by StoreHippo has been experienced by a host of e-commerce businesses across industry verticals.

About StoreHippo
StoreHippo® is a mobile ready, flexible, scalable and extremely customizable SaaS-based e-commerce platform that offers one-stop solutions for B2B and B2C businesses of all size. StoreHippo has been a pioneer in developing future-ready solutions using the most advanced technology stack. StoreHippo platform is designed in a way that it can be used by entrepreneurs, SMEs as well as Enterprise B2B solutions. The platform offers turnkey solutions with the added benefit of customization, that allows businesses to mold it as per their brand requirements. StoreHippo is a complete package and comes with many pre-integrated services like payment gateways, logistics, POS/CRM, analytics tool, marketing tools, mobile apps, customer engagement tools and much more.

StoreHippo, a flagship product of Hippo Innovations Pvt. Ltd., is Headquartered in Gurgaon (Delhi/NCR). StoreHippo offers a technologically advanced e-commerce solution for B2B and B2C businesses across diverse industry vertical.

For more information, please visit our website: https://www.storehippo.com.

Source: Newsvior

