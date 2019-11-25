Stylam, Asia’s Largest Laminate Manufacturer

by businesswireindia.com

In October 2019, Asia's leading laminate company– Stylam Industries Limited came up with World's first Hot Coating Process machine from Spain which uses German Technology to make a wide range of premium laminate surfaces like Anti Finger Print & Ultra High Gloss finish.This is in continuation with Stylam's enduring legacy of innovation and one of the many first's in its 28+ years of history. Earlier in this year, Stylam has brought in India's first ever production facility of Pure Acrylic Solid Surface with brand name 'Granex'.Mr. Jagadish Gupta, the current Managing Director of Stylam Industries Ltd, along with the Board of Directors is committed to take forward the company's legacy of success driven by enterprise, innovation, and ethics.Initially starting off with manufacturing of luxury decorative laminated sheets for residential and industry purpose, the company has ventured into advanced laminates like Post-forming and Antistatic laminates. The sophisticated moulds from Europe enable the company to be able to manufacture laminates with 2000 + designs under the brand "Stylam" along with 120 + textures and finishes.The plant at Panchkula in North India is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure. It has the largest hydraulic press in India that has the capability of designing laminates with sizes upwards of 1220 mm x 2440 mm and with thickness ranging from 0.5 mm to 30.0 mm. Stylam Industries Ltd has the largest installation unit in Asia, which has a production capacity of around 1.3 million sheets of laminates per month. Latest machinery using up-to-date technology are imported from Italy, Spain along with Germany and France to provide a wide range of laminate finishes like – high gloss, metallic, anti-bacterial, chalkboard, FR, magnetic, electrostatic, mirror, translucent, chemical retardant, etc.Stylam's ISO 45001:2018 certification is a reflection of its commitment to integrity, quality, and reliability. Its design and efficiency of its compact laminates has enabled it to be one of the very few companies around the globe to be awarded a CE certification, also a first for an Indian company.With a pool of talented engineers, designers, and technicians supported by an efficient marketing team and lead by visionary top leadership, Stylam Industries Ltd has grown into having a pan-India presence along with Global presence in 65+ countries.