Subhash Chandra Foundation Launches First of its Kind Petition Platform ‘Desh Ka Sach’ to Empower Citizens of the Nation

Renowned Music Director Amit Trivedi and noted singer Jonita Gandhi join the initiative by recreating the popular Hindu Bhajan, making it contemporary and relevant to the youth of the nation

Shri Subhash Chandra to offer his personal attention for petitions that receive over 10,000 signatures, ensuring that they are addressed by the concerned authorities

In a bid to empower and provide citizens a platform to raise their concerns, Subhash Chandra (SACH) Foundation, on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti launched a first-of-its-kind digital initiative called ‘Desh Ka Sach’. Conceptualised by Shri Subhash Chandra, with a view to offer citizens a social platform to bring forth issues and causes that matter, Desh Ka Sach (www.deshkasach.in) is a one-stop platform for petitioning in public interest.

Citizens who feel strongly for a public issue and want to bring about a positive change can submit a petition,or can support someone else’s petition. Shri Subhash Chandra will himself take up petitions that get support of over 10,000 people and invest concentrated efforts in getting them resolved.

Shri Subash Chandra

Sharing his vision for the platform, Shri Subhash Chandra, representing his social arm, SACH Foundation, said “In all these years, I have harnessed the power of the small and big screen to bring to light social ethos and issues plaguing our society. However, as a citizen of this great nation, I firmly believe that it is also the responsibility of every Indian to nurture the country and help it grow. ‘Desh Ka Sach’ is our humble beginning to provide a platform to every Individual to voice challenges and bring to light causes that matter to them. It is our attempt to bring people closer and enable them, to help each other. I sincerely hope that citizens will utilise this medium and set foot on the path of an evolution that the country is ours and so are its responsibilities.”

Drawing strength from one of the most popular Hindu Bhajan ‘Vaishnav Jan To’, which beautifully resonates the essence of Desh Ka Sach, this initiative will be launched through its melodious recreation by renowned Music Director Amit Trivedi and noted Singer Jonita Gandhi. Written by Saint Poet Narsi Mehta back in the 15th century, the bhajan holds much relevance even in the 21st century and talks about equality, respecting others and helping those who are in misery.

Coinciding with the Foundation’s aim to elevate India to a global stage and to eradicate the challenges faced by the nation, Shri Chandra has been continuously investing in propagating human values and empowering people from all walks of life through several social impact and development initiatives.

About Subhash Chandra Foundation

Subhash Chandra Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Essel Group is an initiative to share, contribute and collaborate for a prosperous society – a way to build inclusive and elevated communities.

The Foundation’s approach is to support program and institutions focused on developing, enabling and empowering society; through grant making, direct interventions and collaboration with social sector entities and subject matter experts.

Our key focus areas include programs on early child education, integrated rural development, entrepreneurship and empowerment. Other areas that continue to get priority support through the Foundation includes preventive healthcare, gender equality, environment and technology-led innovation projects focused on social impact.